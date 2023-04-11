Museum website

A screenshot of the new Douglas County Museum website's homepage is shown. 

BRIDGEPORT — The Douglas County Museum website has a fresh look thanks to a local with a long-standing connection in the area.

Ron Lewis

Bridgeport native Ron Lewis works as a wheat and flax farmer, as well as a website designer. 

By day, Bridgeport native Ron Lewis works as a wheat and flax farmer living on his great, great grandparents’ 1893 homestead on Dyer Hill. But Lewis has some other tricks up his sleeve.



