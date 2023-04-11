BRIDGEPORT — The Douglas County Museum website has a fresh look thanks to a local with a long-standing connection in the area.
By day, Bridgeport native Ron Lewis works as a wheat and flax farmer living on his great, great grandparents’ 1893 homestead on Dyer Hill. But Lewis has some other tricks up his sleeve.
“I am a fifth generation farmer,” Lewis wrote in an email. “And, also have been doing graphic design and building websites from our remote farm for almost 30 years.”
Lewis reworked the look of the Douglas County Museum, douglascountymuseum.com, including adding a new section dedicated to the “1915 Douglas County Atlas.”
Lewis wrote he originally got into graphic design to learn how to scan and edit his vast number of family photos. In 1994, he started a graphic design business in Wenatchee on Orondo Street, where his business partner taught him more computer skills. Now, graphic design is his second full-time job.
Lewis has built around 50 websites for farms and businesses in his career, including DryLander Design, Baumgardner Farms, Hidden Ranch Outfitters and La Brisa Family Mexican Restaurant.
Lewis wrote that he started the Douglas County Museum website in January, with the approval of museum director Dr. Earl Cater. He has logged around 100 hours developing the site to date, but wrote the site is still a work in progress.
“I donate 100% of my time to the Douglas County Museum in an effort to preserve our amazing and precious history,” Lewis wrote. “I have thousands of old images that need to be made available to the public and stored for future generations. In most cases, photographs are the only thing left to prove there ever was a residence, a family, a community, a town, a railroad etc.”
One of the latest features to the site is the list of people and businesses in 1915 Douglas County, which can be found on the “Pioneer’s Page.” Lewis wrote that the museum is offering the spotlight page on the site to any families of homesteaders in Douglas County.
