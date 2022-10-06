William Wallace Mitchell

William Wallace Mitchell stands in front of his cabin near the Pat Corbaley home in 1886. Mitchell named his place the Buckhorn Ranch. On the horse is another pioneer, Oscar Redfield.

Sturdy. Self-reliant. Stalwart men settled and tamed the Big Bend. These were the words of William Lewis as he addressed the Lincoln and Adams Counties Pioneer Association on June 17, 1919. Hours later, near the end of his speech he said, “Much has been said about what the pioneer men have done… The pioneer women not only had to put up with all the hardships that the men put up with, but they also had to put up with the pioneer man.”

One of those things that pioneer women put up with was the lurch forward into the frontier — settling a land without roads, houses, stores, or wells rises up and slaps you in the face with the reality of daily living. It was hard!



