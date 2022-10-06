Sturdy. Self-reliant. Stalwart men settled and tamed the Big Bend. These were the words of William Lewis as he addressed the Lincoln and Adams Counties Pioneer Association on June 17, 1919. Hours later, near the end of his speech he said, “Much has been said about what the pioneer men have done… The pioneer women not only had to put up with all the hardships that the men put up with, but they also had to put up with the pioneer man.”
One of those things that pioneer women put up with was the lurch forward into the frontier — settling a land without roads, houses, stores, or wells rises up and slaps you in the face with the reality of daily living. It was hard!
The first settlers on the piece of dirt and rock called Douglas County traveled the old wagon path along Crab Creek and came up through Moses’ Coulee, or came across the Military Road from Fort Spokane to Fort Okanogan. At that time, Spokane County encompassed everything from Idaho to the Columbia River. When Douglas County was split off, Chelan, Okanogan, and Grant counties were included.
In April 1883, Plat Corbaley traveled through 20 miles of bunch grass to put his stake in the ground at the mouth of Corbaley Canyon near where Badger Mountain and Baseline roads meet. Traveling with him was his wife, Helen, their 1-year-old, Ida, and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Jefferson. When F.M. Alexander took a census of the residents in December that year, 73 people had staked claims along the north slope of Badger Mountain. More arrived with spring.
J.W. Adams, with his business partners, Walter Mann and H.A. Meyers, staked off 40 acres, went to Spokane and registered a townsite plat they named Okanogan. With his associates, he succeeded in getting the state legislature to pass an act separating Douglas County from Lincoln County. The legislature appointed J.W. Adams, his business associate who lived in Illinois, H.A. Meyers, and Platt Corbaley as county commissioners with the power to appoint county officers on Nov. 28, 1883. The town of Okanogan, the only town in the county, was named as the county seat at the first commissioner meeting. They held their meeting in the only building in Okanogan — a tent where Walter Mann was holding down the townsite.
On Nov. 28, we will celebrate the 139th anniversary of Douglas County. From a sputtering and shaky beginning, look at where we are now.
We need a celebration when we hit 140.
Reference: Lewis, W.S., Early Days in the Big Bend Country, 1926, W.D. Allen, Publisher, Spokane, Washington.
