WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been fined $2,500 due to an evidence violation in a child sex crime case.

Judge Brian Huber imposed the financial sanction March 7 because of prosecutors’ “ongoing failure to disclose evidence” in a case against Michael Joshua Berggren, a 41-year-old East Wenatchee man.



What's NABUR?