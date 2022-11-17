WATERVILLE — Douglas County residents voted on a proposition that would allow the Douglas County Public Hospital District 2 — which provides ambulance service and contracts with Confluence Health to operate the Waterville Clinic — to raise $80,000 through a one-year excess maintenance and operations levy.
If approved, Proposition 1 would authorize a collection of about 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on all taxable property within the district in 2023.
The hospital district board of commissioners adopted Resolution 83 (Prop. 1 on the ballot) on July 19 to provide sufficient funds for services, according to the Douglas County Voters’ Pamphlet.
The proposition received 529, or 68%, “yes” votes and 249, or 32% “no” votes as of Monday, according to the Washington Secretary of State website, results.vote.wa.gov. Election results will be certified by all counties Nov. 29. The Secretary of State certifies final results by Dec. 8. The results before certification are unofficial.
“Douglas County Hospital District No. 2 (Ambulance Services) provides medical services to Waterville residents including a clinic, which is contracted with Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, and its own ambulance services.” Douglas County Civil Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mitchell wrote in the voter’s pamphlet explanatory statement. “The Hospital District is placing a one-year maintenance and operations levy on the November 2022 general election ballot to provide sufficient funds for these services.”
