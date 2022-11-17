Waterville Clinic Waterville Clinic

Confluence Health Waterville Clinic is pictured. 

WATERVILLE — Douglas County residents voted on a proposition that would allow the Douglas County Public Hospital District 2 — which provides ambulance service and contracts with Confluence Health to operate the Waterville Clinic — to raise $80,000 through a one-year excess maintenance and operations levy.

If approved, Proposition 1 would authorize a collection of about 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on all taxable property within the district in 2023. 



