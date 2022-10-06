WATERVILLE — The Douglas County PUD is installing “cutting-edge fiber optic broadband” to the Waterville Plateau.
In a letter, dated September 2022, to 250 Waterville Plateau residents, Douglas County Community Network (DCCN) coordinator Ben Carter wrote with the new overhead power lines comes lower ground clearance.
“While moving equipment under the power lines, please be careful to confirm adequate clearance to pass,” Carter wrote. “Snagging the new fiber optic cables can damage equipment, the fiber line, and/or power infrastructure.”
Fiber conduits are also being installed 3 feet underground. Carter wrote these conduits are marked by white dome markers with orange tops. Anyone looking to work underground in these areas must call 811 to have all utilities located to avoid costly damage, he wrote.
Ninety-one new connections were made in August, most of which in the Waterville Plateau, according to Douglas County PUD general manager Gary Ivory.
The DCCN is experiencing some delays in eastern Douglas County, specifically along Highway 17, Carter wrote. The team is still waiting to renew a franchise agreement with the Washington state Department of Transportation (WSDOT), which will allow installation of fiber on existing PUD infrastructure within WSDOT right-of-way.
“This agreement is necessary to install fiber on existing PUD infrastructure within WSDOT right-of-way,” Carter wrote. “The renewal process is progressing, but is not expected to be finalized until next year.”
