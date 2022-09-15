EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is continuing efforts to bring internet access to as many people as possible.
At the end of July, 7,395 customers were receiving internet from the PUD through service providers, according to PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert. In total, 18,311 locations can be serviced in the county, which Vibbert said the PUD is working toward.
“It’s no shock that internet is important to people nowadays,” Vibbert said.
PUD commissioners passed a resolution which doubled the fiber optic cable installation contract with Cascade Cable Constructions from $3.2 million to $6.4 million at a commissioner's meeting Aug. 22, Vibbert said.
Vibbert said in the last three or four years, between 700 and 800 customers have been connected. Fifty-eight new connections were set up in July. She said this is impressive considering the small population of the county and the lack of advertisements used by the PUD.
The goal is to connect everybody who is serviceable. Vibbert said the main tool needed to get everyone connected is fiber optic cable. Currently, 1,144 miles of cable have been installed. Vibbert said the PUD currently has plenty in stock to continue building out, which they will do throughout this year.
To install the cable, Vibbert said crews either place the wire in the ground or hang it on existing power poles.
“We’re doing an interesting project called micro-trenching,” Vibbert said. “That’s where we cut a small 1- or 2-inch gap in the asphalt across the road… we lay (the cable) in there and seal it up.”
Vibbert said micro-trenching is in the early stages of being regularly used, and needs to be fully approved by county commissioners, but there is no resolution yet. She said the PUD is doing a trial run in an area in Sun Cove, a Home Owners Association in Orondo, to determine if commissioners are on board.
The Douglas County Community Network (DCCN) provides high-speed, broadband communication. According to Vibbert, the DCCN was originally designed for the PUD’s own electric system. In 1999, the PUD began development of the current network began, which includes hundreds of miles of fiber-optic lines that connect communities throughout the county.
Vibbert said the PUD started by connecting more rural, “low hanging fruit,” before building into East Wenatchee.
