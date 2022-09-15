Brian_B_E_Wen_April_06_ 003.jpg

Now retired Brian Brons, Douglas County PUD networks line foreman, sets up broadband in East Wenatchee. 

 Provided photo/Douglas County PUD
Brian_B_E_Wen_April_06_ 004.jpg

Brian Brons, Douglas County PUD networks line foreman, now retired, sets up broadband in East Wenatchee. 

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is continuing efforts to bring internet access to as many people as possible.

At the end of July, 7,395 customers were receiving internet from the PUD through service providers, according to PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert. In total, 18,311 locations can be serviced in the county, which Vibbert said the PUD is working toward.

Brian_B_E_Wen_April_06_ 004.jpg

Brian Brons, Douglas County PUD networks line foreman, now retired, sets up broadband in East Wenatchee. 


Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?