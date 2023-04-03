EAST WENATCHEE — Those bringing new electricity to a home or business will face higher costs from the Douglas County PUD.
Douglas County PUD is considering an increase for contribution in aid of construction (CIAC) fees after 10 years of having no changes to its CIAC cost. Customers pay a CIAC cost when bringing on service to a new home or business.
A public hearing on the potential cost increase will be at the April 10 board meeting (1:30 p.m. at 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee) with adoption of new CIAC costs at the April 24 board meeting.
Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, cited “a dramatic increase in material costs” as the nudge for the district to update its CIAC costs to align with the boost in equipment costs.
“Between now and the adoption, we propose to get out to the home builders, different contacts in the community to let people know we’re struggling with some of the material prices that we’re seeing now,” Ivory said. “To hook up power, it costs a lot.”
PUD spokesperson, Meaghan Vibbert, wrote in an email CIAC fees are associated with the type of equipment necessary to serve the requested load. She also said she couldn’t provide an average cost customers get due to the many variables that play into it.
The spike in equipment pricing initially raised eyebrows when the PUD began focusing material, specifically transformers, for the apartment complexes developed in the county, Ivory said. The “big, large transformers” had an 80% increase in cost since 2018, according to Ivory, so an electrical transformer that used to cost $18,500 is now with a price tag of $90,600.
PUD staff is considering a staggered increase in CIAC costs to avoid a similar “shock” that the PUD faced with the spike in equipment costs.
“We thought we should have like a five-year cycle (for CIAC costs),” Ivory told commissioners. “One thing we don’t want to do is significantly impact the price, like a price shock. What we think that we’re going to recommend to you… it would probably look like a maybe 20% increase on the base cost at first and something that kind of steps us up over a five-year period so that there’s not a big shock to the community.”
Staff will bring proposals to commissioners at the April 10 board meeting on potential options to raise the CIAC costs. Commissioner Molly Simpson asked if the equipment increase was temporary due to material shortages, but added it “seems like no one ever lowers their prices after they’ve raised them.”
According to Ivory, the PUD’s CIAC costs haven’t been updated in a decade.
Current CIAC fees are on the Douglas County PUD website.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
