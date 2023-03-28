Douglas County wrote in a news release Monday that the two reported incidents should have not risen to the level of published findings.
One of the two problems identified is related to $276,530 of federal COVID-19 grants that were used outside of the allowed charging period, according to the audit.
The funds went toward the Badger Mountain realignment project and was a “minor oversight” and has since been noted and corrected by staff, the county wrote in the release.
The other issue reported by the state occurred when the county paid $909,801 to five contractors for county projects with federal grant funds. But the county did not verify whether the contractors were suspended or debarred from participating in federal programs before contracting them in 2021, according to the report.
The county wrote in the Monday news release that county staff verified none of its contractors were prohibited at the state level and that none were federally disbarred.
Instead, more steps in required documentation were added to the process for projects with federal funding, according to the release.
“It is of note that the State Auditor’s Office has issued findings against half of all Counties related to these burdensome and unfamiliar financial requirements,” according to the news release.
The county also said the state auditor provided “little to no guidance” while using the new federal funds. While the federal funds are useful, “it has not been without significant hurdles, especially in light of the short deadlines,” according to the release.
In 2020, the state auditor’s office confirmed that the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office was late paying about $6.3 million in payroll taxes between March 2020 and March 2021, resulting in more than $100,000 in penalties from the IRS.
The payments were for Douglas County and two junior taxing districts: the Eastmont and Bridgeport school districts.
The IRS reduced the fines to a total of $74,000. Douglas County commissioners filed a lawsuit against the county treasurer’s bond and the bonding company in September.
In another audit that year, the state noted that the county had also failed to verify its financial statements were accurate.
Natalie Marx, the former county treasurer, was suspended Aug. 31. She apologized to the county at a public hearing on Sept. 28 and resigned from the position on Oct. 12.
Felisha Rosales was sworn in as interim Douglas County treasurer on Dec. 21 to serve in the position until the fall election.
Rosales was elected to the treasurer position in the 2022 general election. She was the only candidate.
A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
