Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris met with the Waterville Town Council during their August meeting to discuss the impacts of the Washington police reforms that took effect July 25. Unfortunately, the new legislation has left local law enforcement with more questions than answers due to wording that is not clear.
“Every day it seems like there’s new questions and we’re still waiting for some answers,” Morris said.
Being proactive in attempting to get answers, Morris explains state police organizations are pressing the state government for answers. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) has sent the authors of the legislation 19 questions they would like the author to have clarified with the Attorney General. Meanwhile, the Washington State Sheriffs Association (WSSA) has sent a letter to Governor Inslee requesting that he call a special session of the state legislature to either clarify or amend the police reforms legislation.
Morris said the confusion is that police agencies must read laws literally and the new laws do not fully define all the terminology used.
“Some of their conversations are that we are misinterpreting, but unfortunately that’s where this legislation needs to get in there and clarify for us. Because we read it literally,” he says.
According to Sheriff Morris it is not just the police who are unclear about the reforms. He said recently the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys met to discuss the policing laws and they could not agree how the reforms were supposed to be applied.
The uncertainty surrounding the new laws has everybody nervous. Sheriff Morris summed up the general feeling of local police and sheriff’s deputies by recounting what one of the sergeants who had given training on the reforms told him.
“He said, ‘everybody in this room is much like me. I'm sure that although we don’t want to, we have accepted that we may lose our lives protecting ourselves, our coworkers, and our community. We will do whatever we can not to have to do that, but that is a sacrifice that we have come to grips with. What we have not done is agreed to lose our freedom for doing this job.’ And that’s the fear of the men and women that are working the street right now. They just don’t know,” said Morris.
One of the examples of aspects of the reform needing clarification was the requirement for one officer to intervene if another officer is using force outside of the intervening officer’s department policies. Morris explained the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has always intervened with obvious cases of a law enforcement officer using excessive force. The issues are different departments have different policies and there is no clear definition of what an intervention is. To combat the policy difference issues, Sheriff Morris said the heads of Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the Wenatchee Police Department, and the East Wenatchee Police Department along with himself have collaborated to ensure that their policies regarding the use of force are nearly identical to help prevent putting local law enforcement in a confusing situation regarding different policies. However, the definition of what an intervention is cannot be so easily solved.
“The clarity we need is not a clear and present excessive use of force. We would do that as professionals anyway. If we saw one of our brothers or sisters not conducting themselves in a professional manner and trying to hurt somebody without legal reason, we would have intervened anyway. The clarity is not there as to what exactly is an intervention,” said Sheriff Morris.
An example he used was if after a police officer was able to put handcuffs on a resisting suspect and then was holding the suspect on the ground just long enough for the officer to catch his breath and another officer suggested they sit up the now detained and no longer resisting suspect. Morris considers this to be a situation where law enforcement officers are working together with no ill intent. However, since the second officer made a suggestion that was in-line with the department’s use of force policy this could now potentially require a report from the intervening officer and could open up the first officer to criminal liability just for catching his breath before sitting the suspect up. It is situations like this that require clarification within the new laws.
Another clarification that local law enforcement are asking for is a definition of what use of force is. They want to know if simply placing a hand on a suspect could be considered use of force or if placing somebody in handcuffs is considered use of force. If so, these actions could now be limited on when they can be used.
Sheriff Morris stressed that while they would like answers to ambiguous portions of the new laws, police agencies throughout our state support police reform wherever it makes sense.
“WASPC never fought police reform. WASPC actually endorsed police reform where it is going to be a useful and pragmatic approach,” he said.
Morris explained WASPC proposed some police reform this past legislative session. The association’s representative was told by at least one state senator that if the proposals WASPC made had come from anyone that was not associated with law enforcement they likely would have been adopted. The state legislature did not want to hear from the subject matter experts on this issue.
The sheriff said citizens in our area should reach out to the state government and make their feelings known.
“I would encourage people to reach out to their Representatives and Senators and express your concern,” he said.
Waterville Councilman Michael Davies publicly expressed his support of Sheriff Morris and local law enforcement.
“If you need any support, I support you guys. I think it’s a shame what has happened. We’ve gone backwards and you have my full support,” said Davies.
It is a sentiment that Morris is thankful for and he says it has been echoed throughout Chelan and Douglas Counties.
While police agencies throughout Washington seek out clarification regarding the state’s new police reform laws, Morris reiterated his pledge to the citizens of Douglas County.
“You have my commitment that we are going to do our very best inside the bounds to continue to provide the best service that we can,” promised the Douglas County Sheriff.