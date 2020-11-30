Nov. 19
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2300 block of Fancher Heights Blvd., someone shot a BB
through a window of a residence causing $800 in damage. There are no suspects.
Nov. 20
East Wenatchee, scam: the complainant received a message telling him that his computer had a
virus and he needed to resolve the problem by purchasing $2,500 in Fred Meyer gift cards and
sending the card and pin numbers to a particular phone number. The person followed the
instructions, losing $2,500. The deputy followed up with the phone number to which the cards
were sent, but the call went to an automatic message system.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2200 block of Fancher Heights Blvd., a front window of a
house was struck with a BB, causing damage of $1,000. There are no suspects.
Nov. 21
Bridgeport, assault: 900 block of Maple St., an intoxicated man claimed to be the victim of
assault and said that a gun had been pointed at him during the assault. The deputy collected
statements from witnesses, but the statements were not consistent. After consulting with the
prosecutor’s office it was concluded that there was no probable cause for charges.
Nov. 22
Orondo, vehicle theft: 100 block of Sun Cove Road, a boat and trailer were stolen from a
storage lot and then recovered on Nov. 23 at McNeil Canyon Road and Road F N.W. The license
plate was missing from the trailer and three fenders were missing from the boat.
Nov. 24
Waterville, malicious mischief: W. Birch St. and S. Greene St., a rock was thrown through the
window of a motor home on the night of Nov. 22 causing $500 in damage. There are no
suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 10 block of 31st St. N.E., windows of a residence were shot
with paint balls. There was no damage and no suspects.
Nov. 25
East Wenatchee, theft: 2500 block of Highway 28, items valued at $25 were taken from a porch.
Subjects were observed on video surveillance footage leaving the residence in a vehicle. The
deputy was still following up on the case at the time of the report.
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 1800 block of Conklin St., a vehicle was taken from the location. There
are no suspects.
Waterville, burglary: 600 block of Road 11 N.W., a burglary in progress was reported. A side by
side vehicle had been taken from a shop and was located up the road. A work truck valued at
$2,500 containing tools valued at $3,000-$4,000 was also taken. Robert D. Basford, 49, of
Yakima was detained and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on two counts
of burglary second-degree and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
Nov. 26
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 5300 block of Riverside Drive, two unlocked vehicles parked in a
driveway were entered during the night. Binoculars valued at $50, $8 in loose change and three
to four CDs were taken from one of the vehicles. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, disturbance: 10 block of Nelson Siding Road, a man reported that a subject walking
around carrying two guns and making threats. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s
office for review of charges.