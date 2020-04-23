April 10
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 700 block of Fairview Avenue, someone broke the windshield on a vehicle. A possible suspect was identified. The complainant chose to sign declination of prosecution paperwork.
Orondo, malicious mischief: 100 block of Red Hawk Drive, a window valued at $500 was tampered with and damaged so that it would need to be replaced. No entry was made to the building. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 5500 block of Nelpar Drive, a tool was taken out of a service vehicle during the night. The complainant did not specify the type of tool or the value.
Orondo, disturbance: There was an argument outside of a residence. One of the parties was provided a courtesy ride to a different location for the night.
April 11
Waterville, disturbance: 100 block of Ponderosa Road, there was a report of children causing damage to a roadway with 4-wheelers. There was also an accusation that the children’s parents threatened the neighbor. The deputy was not able to determine what had occurred and forwarded the case to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges.
April 12
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 300 block of 35th Street Northwest, graffiti was reported on a speed limit sign. The Douglas County Transportation and Land Services sign shop was alerted to the problem.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 27th Street Loop Trail parking, a vehicle was entered and a purse containing medications was taken from inside. The total value of the purse and medications was estimated at $200. There are no suspects.
Bridgeport, drugs: 700 block of Fairview Avenue, drugs and paraphernalia were found on a subject who had gone unconscious at the scene. The subject was revived and transported to the hospital. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges.
April 13
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A woman reported that her credit card had been used three times at unknown locations on the East Coast. The woman was resolving the problem with the credit card company.
Rock Island, burglary: 100 block of Fourth Street, in response to an audible burglar alarm, a broken latch and broken window were located on the premises. Nothing appeared to be missing. Damage was estimated at $100.
April 14
Waterville, suspicious: Highway 2 and Road A Southwest, two boxes of vehicle parts were found in a field.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: 100 block of 19th Street Northwest, Douglas County Transportation and Land Services reported that 22 fraudulent charges totaling $9,934 were made using the department’s Office Depot card number between March 2 and March 16. The charges were made in Office Depot stores in California. The Office Depot fraud department is investigating the case.
April 15
East Wenatchee, burglary: Van Well Nursery, someone broke into a shop area to turn a fuel pump on and then stole 62 gallons of gasoline from the fueling station. The reporting party also said there had been three or four incidents of fuel theft at the location over the past few months that had not been reported.
April 16
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: Someone used the personal information of an Eastmont School District employee to apply for unemployment benefits. The case is under investigation.
Bridgeport, theft: Quik-E-Mart, a clerk reported that a woman had taken a bag of ice from the outside freezer without paying for it. The deputy checked the store’s video footage and saw a woman he recognized take two bags of ice from the cooler and drive away. The woman was cited for third-degree theft and was formally prohibited from returning to the store.
Bridgeport, theft: 500 block of Fairview Avenue, a known person stole a phone and speaker. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.
Waterville, disturbance: 200 block of East Walnut Street, the reporting party said a neighbor had threatened to shoot him. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2500 block of Highway 28, a woman reported that she believed a neighbor who had been visiting her house had stolen her phone. The case is under investigation.