April 17
East Wenatchee, theft: 2700 block of Northwest Columbia Avenue, jewelry, including gold and diamond rings valued at $3,000, was taken from a residence. There was a suspect who had been working at the residence but denied taking the items.
Waterville, weapons violation: 200 block of East Walnut Street, a felon was reported to have firearms in his place of residence. The sheriff’s office applied for and received a search warrant for the premises, and confirmed the existence of firearms there. Logan Kope-Hendricks, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Bridgeport, fraud/forgery: El Puente Restaurant, a customer used a counterfeit $50 bill to purchase a meal and then accepted $43 in change for the meal. A deputy is trying to locate the suspect.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A woman received a request to purchase scratch cards in return for a check. The woman did not purchase the cards and was threatened through social media. The case is under investigation.
April 18
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 700 block of Highway 173, a window of a residence was broken with estimated damage at $500. There are no suspects and the deputy was not able to locate the object that broke the window.
April 19
Waterville, assault: 200 block of West Ash Street, someone reported that his girlfriend’s stepbrother had punched him in the nose and taken an animal belonging to the girlfriend. After investigation, Joshua A. Kluth, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree driving with a suspended license and was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. The deputy referred charges of a possible violation of a no-contact order on the part of the girlfriend to the prosecutor’s office for review.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 700 block of Rock Island Road, two people reportedly attempted to break into a trailer on a vacant lot and possibly walked away with items. There was no evidence of a burglary at the scene and the subjects could not be located.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 1900 block of Northwest Bates Avenue, two windows were broken out of a cargo van. Damage was estimated at $500. There are no suspects.
April 20
East Wenatchee, burglary: 1900 block of Sunset Highway, a side gate to a home was opened and a bathroom skylight was removed. Nothing was missing from the premises and there are no suspects.
April 21
Rock Island, suspicious: 4400 block of Rock Island Road, surveillance cameras revealed that an unknown vehicle had been parked in a driveway and then backed out. Nothing was missing from the residence. The reporting party did not wish to pursue charges.
East Wenatchee, burglary: Van Well Nursery, someone broke into a shed during the night to turn on a gas pump and take fuel. Damage to the door of the shed was estimated at $20. The reporting party was unsure how much gas had been taken. Gas has been taken in the same manner from the business in other incidents. There are no leads.
April 22
Rock Island, weapons violation: 10 Elgin Avenue, someone shot a window with a BB gun, causing $1,200 in damage. There was a suspect in mind, but the deputy was not able to confirm that the person was responsible.