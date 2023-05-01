ORONDO — A Chelan man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence when he failed to yield to traffic Saturday as he was making a left turn on Highway 97.
Adrian Tiburcio-Lopez, 29, was turning left around 4:42 p.m. onto Sun Cove Road, about 11 miles north of Orondo, when a 1995 Subaru Legacy struck his vehicle on the passenger side, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Tiburcio-Lopez was allegedly driving under the influence when he failed to yield to traffic, according to the news release. The 1994 Ford Ranger he was driving, along with the Subaru, were totaled. An unidentified passenger in Tiburcio-Lopez's vehicle fled on foot.
Two Subaru passengers, Norberto Linovella, 26, and German Morales, 21, were injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital, where they were treated and released. The driver of the vehicle, Antonio Villa, 36, was uninjured.
Everyone identified was wearing their seatbelts, according to the news release.
Tiburcio-Lopez was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center Saturday night.
