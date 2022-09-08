MANSFIELD — Harvest is mostly complete on the Waterville Plateau.
Combines lumbered through wheat fields slow and steady, and crews started at dawn doing equipment maintenance.
The combines were greased regularly when harvest was underway in August. These behemoths have hundreds of moving parts, and the combination of wheat chaff, dust, heat and friction, requires special attention to detail. Fire is always a possibility.
At the Black Ranch Inc., near Mansfield, Monty Black, Justin Bowen and the newest member of the crew, Cody DeShazer, pushed through heat and dust, logging in long hours, and expected occasional equipment failures, to complete their mission. They harvested the grain into the combine, then augered it into trucks, taking the loads into town, weighing it, and dumping it into the grain elevators for storage. Then they went back, repeating the process.
Monty Black started farming in the 70s — following his father Howard Black’s footsteps. He recalls several tough years in the late 70s as a young farmer.
“I remember 1977-1978-1979 as the two worst droughts.” Monty Black said. “We cut almost nothing those years.”
Farmers know that good years and bad years are part of the accepted equation, he said.
Justin Bowen hails from Connell, and farming is his heritage.
“This is my 18th harvest,” he said. “Sometimes I wonder why I do it.”
The occupation requires a will to overcome the daily obstacles to earn a living, he said.
“We make the sacrifices — whether it be family time and working hard — and we make those sacrifices without reservation to get the job done,” he said.
Bowen had a couple of hours in last month’s harvest that were rough. The serpentine belt went out in his combine. For a few hours he worked as the old-timers did — without an air conditioner. Temperatures got into the triple digits.
“That would be a good time. Drive a combine that didn’t have an enclosed cab. I sure was glad when we got it fixed,” he said.
This year’s rainy and cooler spring helped the crop yield.
“Getting that rain in June really saved us — even though May was very cool — the crop was starting to show stress in June before it rained.” Bowen said.
Farming is a special way of life for the Blacks and Bowens, Bowen said, an occupation passed down through the generations. Farm kids start early learning responsibility. They drive trucks and tractors in the field, long before they get their driver's licenses. They pull rye and pick rocks, and have chores. They learn early about the value of a good work ethic.
Now Black’s grandchildren are in the field, driving the pickups and tractors, and he recalls a similar childhood. He says his kids love life on the farm, just like he did.
Black said in the world of dryland farming, “We plow it; we fertilize it; we plant it; and then God does the rest, and we are thankful for the Lord’s provision.”