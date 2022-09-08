Purchase Access

20220812_153354.jpg

Justin Bowen drives the combine in August at Black Ranch Inc., near Mansfield.

MANSFIELD — Harvest is mostly complete on the Waterville Plateau.

Combines lumbered through wheat fields slow and steady, and crews started at dawn doing equipment maintenance.

20220812_153700.jpg

Cody DeShazer, Monty Black, and Justin Bowen stand in front of their combine in August at the Black Ranch Inc., near Mansfield.


