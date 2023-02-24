East Wenatchee Zoning Map

This is a map of East Wenatchee zoning districts. Only the Central Business District and the General Commercial District are not residential target areas for the Multi-Family Housing Property Tax Exemption.

 Provided graphic/City of East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council has approved a resolution meant to create more affordable housing. 

The move on Tuesday adopted the state’s Multi-Family Housing Property Tax Exemption (MFTE), which will create two voluntary options to incentivize developers to build more multi-family housing units in the city, according to Curtis Lillquist, East Wenatchee community development director.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

