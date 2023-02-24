This is a map of East Wenatchee zoning districts. Only the Central Business District and the General Commercial District are not residential target areas for the Multi-Family Housing Property Tax Exemption.
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council has approved a resolution meant to create more affordable housing.
The move on Tuesday adopted the state’s Multi-Family Housing Property Tax Exemption (MFTE), which will create two voluntary options to incentivize developers to build more multi-family housing units in the city, according to Curtis Lillquist, East Wenatchee community development director.
One of the options provides an eight-year tax exemption to projects that provide 20% of the housing units to low to moderate income households.
The city of East Wenatchee defines low income households as a combined household income that is 80% below the median family income adjusted for family size in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The median income is around $65,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey's website.
Moderate income households are defined as a combined household income that is more than 80% but is at or below 115% of the median family income of the Wenatchee MSA.
The second option provides a 12-year tax exemption for projects that provide 30% of the housing units to low to moderate income households.
Projects in the MFTE will have the value of its housing construction, or improvements, exempted from property tax. Lillquist said how much property tax is exempted depends on how much the cost of construction of the project is.
“Property taxes are based on a certain rate per thousand of assessed value, so whatever that rate is for each year,” Lillquist explained.
East Wenatchee is offering tax exemption options to those wanting to develop in the city’s residential target areas, Lillquist said.
The city designated residential target areas for the tax exemptions to be applied in. The city's zoning areas that are designated residential target areas can be identified on the city of East Wenatchee Zoning Map. Those zoning areas are: the Residential Medium Density, Residential High Density/Office, Mixed Use and Waterfront Mixed Use zoning districts. Only the Central Business District and the General Commercial District are not in residential target areas.
“I believe this will be interesting to them (developers) because in the future after they get the projects built, then the tax bill on those projects will be lower, so they will be paying less tax per year,” said Lillquist.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford expressed her support for the tax exemption program.
“I think what’s nice about being able to offer a tax exemption is that it will help us to get more affordable housing in our communities,” Crawford said. “This is going to incentivize people to build affordable homes and get people into housing.”
