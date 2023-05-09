EAST WENATCHEE — A former Bonaventure Senior Living director has alleged in court that he was wrongly fired after he reported the facility’s inadequate staffing levels to the state.
Paeton Bangart filed a lawsuit May 1 in Douglas County Superior Court and alleged that Bonaventure of East Wenatchee fired him in 2022 a couple of months after he was hired as executive director. He claimed his dismissal was a form of retaliation.
Bonaventure of East Wenatchee, located at 50 29th St. N.W., is an assisted living and memory care center. It is one of 14 Bonaventure facilities in the state. The East Wenatchee Bonaventure is owned by a larger company called Mountain West Retirement Corporation based in Salem, Oregon.
Bangart alleged that during his hiring process in February 2022, he asked his potential employers if Bonaventure had any “ongoing investigations with any governmental regulatory entities” and was told there weren’t, according to the lawsuit.
But Bangart learned after he was hired that Bonaventure had “multiple governmental investigations” including with the state Department of Health and Human Services and the local fire marshal, court documents said.
Bangart also claimed in the lawsuit he repeatedly advised his superiors that Bonaventure did not have the appropriate staffing level to meet “applicable regulatory standards,” and should raise pay to meet market level.
In one instance, Bangart claimed, there was only one caregiver for 70 residents, court documents said.
“Bangart had numerous ‘care conferences’ with residents and/or their families who were raising concerns,” court documents said. “Bangart’s office was essentially a revolving door with ... ongoing and multiple governmental regulatory investigations which were not revealed to Bangart until after he was hired.”
As executive director, Bangart informed the state Department of Health and Human Services at an undisclosed date of a “lack of appropriate staffing levels.” He recommended to the state agency that a “stop placement order” be issued, meaning no new residents would be added to the facility until Bonaventure can address the lack of staffing.
The Bonaventure regional director of operations, Brenda K. Chambers, on May 4, 2022, reportedly visited the East Wenatchee Bonaventure and “confronted” Bangart and was “clearly angry and upset” about the Bangart’s concerns, according to court documents.
Bangart’s employment was allegedly terminated that same day.
State law prohibits employers from discriminating or retaliating against an employee for voicing his concerns to a state agency, according to court documents.
Bangart is seeking past and future lost wages, other general damages and attorney’s fees as a part of this lawsuit.
Bonaventure has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.
Paul Kube, Bangart’s attorney with the firm Lacy Kane & Kube, said in an email that they anticipate that Bonaventure will “try to enforce an underlying contractual agreement ... that Bonaventure required Bangart sign at the time of hiring.”
The requirement was for “employment disputes” to be heard only in “private arbitration,” Kube said in the email.
Kube argues in court documents that it is Bangart’s right to be free from wrongful termination “independent of any underlying contractual agreement between employee and employer,” based on a case in the state Court of Appeals, Division 1, Wilson v. City of Monroe.
“Consistent with Wilson, we take the position that Bangart has the right to be free from wrongful termination in contravention of public policy and that right includes filing his allegations of wrongful termination and retaliation in open, public court,” Kube said in an email.
