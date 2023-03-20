WATERVILLE — A Douglas County Superior Court judge on Monday sentenced an East Wenatchee financial advisor who police say defrauded former clients to eight years in prison — nearly triple the length agreed upon in a plea agreement.
Judge Brian Huber sentenced Greg Lone, of East Wenatchee, to 96 months, 60 more months than his defense attorney and the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office recommended when Lone pleaded guilty in January.
Lone, formerly of Paramount Financial Advisors, was accused in 2020 of operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Lone, 55, on Jan. 12 pleaded guilty in Superior Court to five counts of first-degree theft. The standard sentencing range for Lone is 12 to 14 months in prison.
Douglas County prosecutors and Lone’s defense attorney recommended Huber impose an exceptional sentence of 36 months in prison, along with $480,000 restitution and two years of probation.
But Huber first postponed sentencing Feb. 7 to hear arguments on whether he could submit a sentence that exceeded the three-year recommendation.
At a hearing Feb. 21, the prosecution and defense disagreed on the matter, with Huber initially leaning toward being unable to impose an exceptional sentence.
Both Micah Murphy, Douglas County public defender, and Smitty Hagopian, Douglas County deputy prosecuting attorney, agreed that the court could not reject the plea agreement in two memorandums filed in court.
Hagopian, however, also reiterated an earlier argument that Huber "has the duty to consider victim impact, as well as the recommendations of the parties, and is well within its discretion to make its own value judgement about what punishment is appropriate for this defendant," according to his memorandum filed Monday.
At the first sentencing hearing, Feb. 7, several of Lone's victims spoke out on how their lives had been negatively impacted by Lone. Among the five counts of theft, all but one of the victims were senior citizens, according to a Douglas County prosecuting attorney.
After Huber sentenced Lone to 96 months in prison, Hagopian said he expects Lone to appeal the sentence. Lone has 30 days from when a judgement is entered to file an appeal, according to Huber.
Murphy has not immediately replied to a request for comment.
A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
