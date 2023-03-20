WATERVILLE — A Douglas County Superior Court judge on Monday sentenced an East Wenatchee financial advisor who police say defrauded former clients to eight years in prison — nearly triple the length agreed upon in a plea agreement.

Judge Brian Huber sentenced Greg Lone, of East Wenatchee, to 96 months, 60 more months than his defense attorney and the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office recommended when Lone pleaded guilty in January. 



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?