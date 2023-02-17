SPOKANE — An East Wenatchee man has been charged in federal court in connection to a December arrest in which he was allegedly in possession of about 500 fentanyl pills.
Shawn James Drummond, 36, was charged Feb. 10 in the Eastern District Court of Washington with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
He was arrested in December in East Wenatchee following an investigation by the Columbia River Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations. In a search of his Dodge Challenger, authorities recovered two backpacks and a small safe, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the federal court.
The safe reportedly contained a plastic baggy with about 500 blue pills and cash. Investigators suspect the pills contained fentanyl and were manufactured to appear similar to prescription pain medication, the affidavit said.
Drummond was charged Dec. 14 in Douglas County Superior Court with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges Monday after federal charges were filed Feb. 10.
Drummond is being held at the Spokane County Jail.
