drummond pills cash.jpg

A safe reportedly found in a vehicle belonging to Shawn James Drummond had about 500 pills that investigators suspect contained fentanyl.

 Provided photo/U.S. Eastern District Court of Washington

SPOKANE — An East Wenatchee man has been charged in federal court in connection to a December arrest in which he was allegedly in possession of about 500 fentanyl pills.

Shawn James Drummond, 36, was charged Feb. 10 in the Eastern District Court of Washington with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.



