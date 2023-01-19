A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee financial advisor pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to charges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from former clients.
A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee financial advisor pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to charges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from former clients.
Greg Lone of Paramount Financial Advisors was accused in 2020 of operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Lone, 55, pleaded guilty in Superior Court to five counts of first-degree theft.
His standard sentencing range is 12 to 14 months in prison, but Douglas County prosecutors and Lone are recommending Judge Brian Huber impose an exceptional sentence of 36 months in prison, along with $480,000 restitution and two years of probation.
In his guilty plea, Lone wrote that he defrauded five people of more than $5,000, the minimum threshold for a charge of first-degree theft, and that “justice is best served by the imposition of an exceptional sentence outside the standard range — namely 36 months.”
Sentencing is set for Feb. 7.
Lone has been out of jail since shortly after his arrest in November 2020 and has not yet been ordered to report back into custody.
East Wenatchee police began investigating Lone in June 2019 after receiving information from the state Department of Financial Institutions that he was defrauding clients, most of whom were in their 80s and 90s, between 2016 and 2019, the affidavit said.
The Department of Financial Institutions fined Lone $80,000 in 2019 and ordered him to cease and desist from working as a financial advisor.
The department wrote in the order that Lone violated the Securities Act of Washington by employing a Ponzi scheme to defraud clients, most of whom were retirees.
“Rather than investing the funds as promised, Lone diverted them for his personal use or to repay clients who had been defrauded earlier in the scheme,” the order said.
World news Editor
Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.