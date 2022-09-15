Volunteer of the Year award recipient Mark Schweitzer poses with Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg after being presented with the award. The county commissioners selected Schweitzer for the award to recognize his consistent volunteer work with the fair for the past 12 years.
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man has received the Douglas County Commissioner Volunteer of the Year award in recognition of his service to the annual North Central Washington (NCW) Fair.
Commissioners selected Mark Schweitzer for this year’s award. Schweitzer has volunteered for the past 12 years, after his daughters, who are both now in college, became interested in the fair.
“I go up there every year, a couple weeks before the fair, and spray for wasps and yellowjackets,” Schweitzer said. He also helps out around the fair with “just about anything anybody needs help on,” he said.
“Almost everything he does for the fair is stuff he does without being asked,” said Carolyn Morley, the NCW Fair’s executive director. “His demeanor is truly giving. He’s not doing it to get anything in return.”
The county commissioner board choses who receives the award each year from three nominees selected by the NCW Fair board. Morley said the winner is selected using criteria that evaluates their level of community involvement and enthusiasm to help: “What do they do outside of the fair? What do they do during the fair? Is it volunteer? How is their attitude?”
County commissioner Kyle Steinburg surprised Schweitzer with a plaque on Aug. 27, to commemorate his service to the fair. Morley said the fair worked with Schweitzer’s wife to orchestrate the surprise.
“I had to be there and I didn’t know why,” Schweitzer said of the award presentation. “It caught me totally off guard. It choked me up.”
Even now, a couple weeks after having received the award, Schweitzer said he still feels honored to have been selected out of all the fair’s volunteers. Morley estimated there were 125 volunteers at this year’s fair.
“We just go out and help out where we can,” he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone