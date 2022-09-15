2022_Waterville_Livestock Sale_34.jpg

Volunteer of the Year award recipient Mark Schweitzer poses with Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg after being presented with the award. The county commissioners selected Schweitzer for the award to recognize his consistent volunteer work with the fair for the past 12 years.

 Provided photo/NCW Fair
2022_Waterville_Livestock Sale_33.jpg

Volunteer of the Year award recipient Mark Schweitzer shakes hands with Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg as Steinburg presents him with the award. 

WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man has received the Douglas County Commissioner Volunteer of the Year award in recognition of his service to the annual North Central Washington (NCW) Fair.

Commissioners selected Mark Schweitzer for this year’s award. Schweitzer has volunteered for the past 12 years, after his daughters, who are both now in college, became interested in the fair.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?