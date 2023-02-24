WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee resident is suing Douglas County and a member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after the deputy’s vehicle allegedly struck his vehicle at an intersection.

The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021 when a northbound Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose approached an intersection on Highway 28B and Eastmont Avenue with a red light, according to the lawsuit filed Feb. 9 in Chelan County Superior Court.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

