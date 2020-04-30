EAST WENATCHEE — City construction projects for a roundabout, sidewalk and crosswalks will disrupt traffic for the next couple of weeks.
The intersection of Highline Drive and Third Street Southeast will be closed through May 15 as crews install a roundabout. Construction is expected to finish June 19.
That intersection will also be closed two days toward the end of the project while pavement markings are installed.
Construction is expected to finish June 19 on a Transportation Improvement Board Complete Streets project involving several steps:
- Installing sidewalk along the north side of Third Street Northeast, from the Wenatchee Reclamation District canal to about 150 feet east of North Georgia Avenue. The westbound lane of Third Street Northeast in that area will be closed for about three weeks.
- Upgrading the crosswalk at North Georgia Avenue and Grant Road and installing a crosswalk at North June Avenue and Grant Road. Both could include occasional, temporary lane shifts on Grant Road.
KRCI is constructing the roundabout, and Pipkin Construction is working on the Complete Streets project.
Including engineering and construction, the total estimated costs are $905,377 for the roundabout and $489,876 for the Complete Streets project.