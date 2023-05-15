EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police will patrol the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail — from the north border of Walla Walla Point Park to the southern border of the Wenatchee Riverfront Park — this summer to discourage crime.
East Wenatchee City Council members signed off on a contract between Chelan County PUD, and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments for the WPD and EWPD to patrol on the weekends. The city of Wenatchee owns parts of the trail, between Walla Walla Point and Riverfront parks, that the PUD manages with a lease and operating agreement, according to Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson.
“Last year, I began looking at ways to help our department, help our community, and one of the things that’s big is the Loop Trail,” said EWPD Assistant Chief Erik Hampton at a May 2 council meeting. “It’s part of both our community and Wenatchee. We had a lot of activity this winter and since I’ve been here for two years, we had some arson on there… a lot of graffiti.”
Hampton said he encouraged officers to patrol the Loop Trail at night, where they made some arrests for graffiti. He said since then, his department entered a contract with the Chelan County PUD.
“We started talking about mountain bikes and specifically e-bikes to help do (patrol) the trail,” Hampton said.
Hampton explained the volunteer overtime hours would be available for commissioned uniformed officers, usually Fridays through Sundays between 5 and 10 p.m. He said the PUD understands the officers may need to step away from patrol if a large incident is happening elsewhere requiring backup. The PUD also will pay the city for officers’ work.
“Every hour they work doing this will be reimbursed to the city at $96.55 an hour, which was the median high for a sergeant,” Hampton said. “... A total between ourselves and the city of Wenatchee, that’s the two entities that will be doing this, is $50,000.”
Hampton said $20,000 of that money will go toward equipment purchasing: $10,000 to both EWPD and WPD for equipment purchasing, and $30,000 for overtime reimbursement to officers who work the Loop Trail. The $10,000 allotted for equipment purchasing will go toward two e-bikes for both cities, as well as the uniforms to go along with them. The bikes can be used for any other police business, like parade route patrol, Hampton said.
Johnson said the contract will end Sept. 30.
Crawford passed a proclamation declaring May National Bike Month in East Wenatchee. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz passed the same proclamation at a council meeting April 27.
This story originally appeared in The Wenatchee World.
