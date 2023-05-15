200408-newslocal-windingpath 01.jpg (copy)
Police will begin patrolling the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, including the area around Walla Walla Point Park, seen here in 2020.

EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police will patrol the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail — from the north border of Walla Walla Point Park to the southern border of the Wenatchee Riverfront Park — this summer to discourage crime.

East Wenatchee City Council members signed off on a contract between Chelan County PUD, and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments for the WPD and EWPD to patrol on the weekends. The city of Wenatchee owns parts of the trail, between Walla Walla Point and Riverfront parks, that the PUD manages with a lease and operating agreement, according to Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson.



