THEME: HUMAN BODY
ACROSS
1. It's often breaking
5. Pilgrimage to Mecca
8. Bog deposit
12. Mine entrance
13. *Blood fluids
14. Sinbad the Sailor's home
15. Delhi dress
16. Ball of yarn
17. On the radio
18. *Brain's "fear factory"
20. Gulf War missile
21. Monkeys, in Spain
22. "____ Elise"
23. Capital of Tasmania
26. Unlike Pinocchio
29. Be mistaken
30. Meteorologist's line
33. Radiant light
35. Popular horse breed, pl.
37. VIII predecessor
38. Lit test format
39. Prima donna
40. Like meters and kilograms
42. Step on it
43. a.k.a. association football
45. ____ Hood and Christopher ____
47. *Result of UV exposure
48. Southern chicken stew
50. Staff leader
52. *The smallest bones
56. Social media button
57. Mange carrier
58. Plumber's sealant
59. Fuzzy fruit, pl.
60. a.k.a. The Islamic State
61. Antioxidants-rich berry
62. Tolstoy's Karenina
63. Grazing spot
64. Country singer-songwriter Loretta
DOWN
1. "For the Benefit of All" org.
2. Cheese in red casing
3. Lean like an athlete
4. Bad rep
5. Address to Kitty
6. A in A=ab, pl.
7. *Location of strongest muscle
8. *Part of both digestive and endocrine systems
9. Genesis twin
10. Like a desert
11. Used to fix a leaky roof
13. Limit in quality
14. Same as boatswain
19. "Pillow Talk" (1960) star
22. Same as #22 Across, in English
23. *It loses 80% of body heat
24. Root of iris
25. Music to a performer's ears
26. *Fastest growing tissue
27. Popular Japanese dish
28. Orient Express, e.g.
31. Walkie-talkie word
32. *The teeth did it
34. "The ____ have it"
36. *Gut dwellers
38. *One of #36 Down
40. Males
41. Van Gogh's famous flower painting
44. Coffee shops
46. *____ cavity, a.k.a. mouth
48. Aplomb
49. Harbor city of Ancient Rome
50. *Humans are the only animals that have it
51. Field of grass
53. Having lace
54. Zeal
55. *The largest organ
56. Reggae precursor
57. mL