THEME: ARMY AND NAVY
ACROSS
1. Smoothing tool
5. Broadband access overseeing org.
8. Attorneys' org.
11. Length times width
12. *Lined up single ____
13. Lump of stuff
14. Carpet attribute
15. Cut the crop
16. Lingo
17. *Entire ship's company
19. Toothy wheel
20. Gives a helping hand
21. They're from mars?
22. Language family, includes Turkic and Mongolian
25. Indian spice mix, pl.
29. Bachelor's last words
30. Baby Ruth component
33. One of the Earnhardts
34. She goes by Lo?
36. Actors' grp.
37. Mister in Madrid
38. Colossal
39. With no effort
41. American cuckoo
42. Leave hastily, two words
44. *Commissioned officer of the lowest rank
46. "____, drink, and be merry"
47. *Omaha ____
49. Baby whale
51. *It's a wall to a civilian
54. Hands, to #12 Down
55. Check out
56. Cambodian money
58. Welcoming sign
59. Went down slippery slope
60. *Date of Allied landing
61. *Opposite of stern
62. "For ____ a jolly good.."
63. Dried-up
DOWN
1. Grammy category
2. Diva's solo
3. Unload
4. Saffron-flavored rice dish
5. Evil one
6. Wears
7. Porcini mushrooms
8. Aquarium scum
9. Uncouth one
10. Address abbreviation
12. Spanish dictator, 1939-1975
13. *Throwing weapon
16. Ice, dark, and middle, e.g.
18. Pittsburgh Steelers' ____ Field
21. Dojo turf
22. Was sick
23. Parkinson's disease drug
24. African antelope, pl.
25. Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior
26. Veranda in Honolulu
27. "____ came a spider..."
28. European finch
31. *"Excellent in all we do" org.
32. None left when on E
35. *____ formation, or on diagonal
37. Make synchronous
39. Credit card payment alternative, acr.
40. What Deep Throat did
43. Stumblebums
45. Type of shards
47. *Announcement device
48. Island off Manhattan
49. Head of family
50. All over again
51. Silly talk or writing
52. *____-de-camp
53. Letter opening
54. Flash dancers
57. NaOH