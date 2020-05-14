THEME: ARMY AND NAVY

ACROSS

1. Smoothing tool

5. Broadband access overseeing org.

8. Attorneys' org.

11. Length times width

12. *Lined up single ____

13. Lump of stuff

14. Carpet attribute

15. Cut the crop

16. Lingo

17. *Entire ship's company

19. Toothy wheel

20. Gives a helping hand

21. They're from mars?

22. Language family, includes Turkic and Mongolian

25. Indian spice mix, pl.

29. Bachelor's last words

30. Baby Ruth component

33. One of the Earnhardts

34. She goes by Lo?

36. Actors' grp.

37. Mister in Madrid

38. Colossal

39. With no effort

41. American cuckoo

42. Leave hastily, two words

44. *Commissioned officer of the lowest rank

46. "____, drink, and be merry"

47. *Omaha ____

49. Baby whale

51. *It's a wall to a civilian

54. Hands, to #12 Down

55. Check out

56. Cambodian money

58. Welcoming sign

59. Went down slippery slope

60. *Date of Allied landing

61. *Opposite of stern

62. "For ____ a jolly good.."

63. Dried-up

DOWN

1. Grammy category

2. Diva's solo

3. Unload

4. Saffron-flavored rice dish

5. Evil one

6. Wears

7. Porcini mushrooms

8. Aquarium scum

9. Uncouth one

10. Address abbreviation

12. Spanish dictator, 1939-1975

13. *Throwing weapon

16. Ice, dark, and middle, e.g.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers' ____ Field

21. Dojo turf

22. Was sick

23. Parkinson's disease drug

24. African antelope, pl.

25. Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior

26. Veranda in Honolulu

27. "____ came a spider..."

28. European finch

31. *"Excellent in all we do" org.

32. None left when on E

35. *____ formation, or on diagonal

37. Make synchronous

39. Credit card payment alternative, acr.

40. What Deep Throat did

43. Stumblebums

45. Type of shards

47. *Announcement device

48. Island off Manhattan

49. Head of family

50. All over again

51. Silly talk or writing

52. *____-de-camp

53. Letter opening

54. Flash dancers

57. NaOH

