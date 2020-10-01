THEME: IN THE KITCHEN

ACROSS

1. Capital of Ghana

6. Paris in Tour de France

9. Wild ox of India

13. Admiral's group

14. "Mele Kalikimaka" wreath

15. Julian Barnes' "The ____ of an Ending"

16. Telephone company

17. Acronym in a bottle

18. Birth-related

19. *Set briefly on fire

21. *Separate solids from fat in melted butter

23. *Crusty dessert

24. Uncouth person

25. Westminster broadcaster, acr.

28. Coffee break spot

30. *Scald quickly in boiling water

35. Like desert

37. Like Civil War reenactment battle

39. *Like old chips

40. Delhi dress

41. Subculture language

43. *Good or bad it emanates from stoves

44. "As the World ____"

46. Like Jekyll and Hyde's personality

47. This over matter?

48. Encryption device, a.k.a. ____ machine

50. Practice in the ring

52. Low-____ image

53. Competitive advantage

55. NBA coach "____" Rivers

57. *Dissolve browned food bits with liquids

61. *Thicken by simmering

64. Love, to Catherine Deneuve

65. Pigeon sound

67. Pianist's exercise

69. Resembling a fish

70. Hawaiian Mauna

71. Smart candy?

72. Tire swing holder

73. Bruin legend Bobby

74. *Yummy reward

DOWN

1. Back of the boat

2. Staff symbol

3. Text messenger

4. Short version

5. Like number 1 to hydrogen

6. Besides

7. Opposite of paleo-

8. '70s music genre

9. Wheel in grandfather clock

10. ____-perspirant

11. Defender of skies

12. Count on

15. Growls angrily

20. What lighthouse does

22. Williams sister's return

24. On account of

25. *Turkey action

26. Hitler's Eva

27. Wispy clouds

29. *Incorporate an ingredient

31. Niels Bohr's study object

32. Rock bottom

33. Star Wars attacker

34. Shepherds' flocks

36. Sound at door

38. ____sack

42. Clearing in the woods

45. Viscous

49. Wood-shaping tool

51. Capybara, e.g.

54. GEICO's mascot

56. Like a button, but more so

57. Cuckoo

58. Dubai dignitary

59. Departed

60. Debussy's "Clair de ____"

61. Serengeti sound

62. *Preserve by adding salt

63. Old Norse texts

66. "____ the ramparts..."

68. D.C. time

