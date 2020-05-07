THEME: 21ST CENTURY
ACROSS
1. A bit cracked
5. Traitor's blow?
9. Cause of Princess' downfall
12. Hawaiian tuber
13. Prospector's mother?
14. Heavy footsteps
16. "Iliad" or "Odyssey"
17. Caribbean color
18. Frustration, in print
19. *Proponent of colonization of Mars
21. Small island
22. *Edmond Halley's apparition, 2061-2062
23. Expression of disgust or recoil
24. *2007 "Invention of the Year"
27. Give satisfaction
31. Neither a win nor a loss
32. Having no courage
35. Medicinal houseplant
36. Dodge, as in a tax bill
38. Take the gold
39. Anti-seniors sentiment
40. Immigrate
41. Bold and without shame
43. Take illegal drugs
44. Adverb of steep
46. Tower of London guard
48. *Legalized in many states
49. Cambodian monetary unit, pl.
51. Gift toppers
53. *Major spring 2020 occurance
56. *23andMe unit
57. Baron Munchhausen, e.g.
58. Original thought
60. Not yes or no
61. Nobel Peace Prize home
62. Long forearm bone
63. Formal wear, colloquially speaking
64. *Review service
65. *Walter White's concoction
DOWN
1. Polished off
2. Mock or make fun of playfully
3. Seed covering
4. Late Baroque
5. *Harvey Weinstein's new home, slangily
6. Part of chef's uniform
7. Sunbaked, archaically speaking
8. Bird's groomer
9. Opposite of knit
10. Competitive advantage
11. Combustion product
14. Boreal forest, in Russia
15. *Number sign turned metadata tag
20. Time being
23. Coffin alternative
24. Agenda entries
25. Turning point
26. Launch or throw
27. *Millennials' followers, for short
28. One hipbone
29. "Madagascar" predator
30. *Site of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi/Houthi conflict
33. Best-laid plans often go ____
34. Roman road
37. *Sites with no easy access
39. Anoint
41. Sandwich with acronym name
42. Ophthalmologist's prescription quantity
45. Wild West group
47. Os
49. Pay hike
50. All told
51. One of the Bridges
52. December stone
53. Clever tactic
54. Opposite of busy
55. Copper coin
56. Greenwich-related acronym
59. Expression of pleasure