THEME: 21ST CENTURY

ACROSS

1. A bit cracked

5. Traitor's blow?

9. Cause of Princess' downfall

12. Hawaiian tuber

13. Prospector's mother?

14. Heavy footsteps

16. "Iliad" or "Odyssey"

17. Caribbean color

18. Frustration, in print

19. *Proponent of colonization of Mars

21. Small island

22. *Edmond Halley's apparition, 2061-2062

23. Expression of disgust or recoil

24. *2007 "Invention of the Year"

27. Give satisfaction

31. Neither a win nor a loss

32. Having no courage

35. Medicinal houseplant

36. Dodge, as in a tax bill

38. Take the gold

39. Anti-seniors sentiment

40. Immigrate

41. Bold and without shame

43. Take illegal drugs

44. Adverb of steep

46. Tower of London guard

48. *Legalized in many states

49. Cambodian monetary unit, pl.

51. Gift toppers

53. *Major spring 2020 occurance

56. *23andMe unit

57. Baron Munchhausen, e.g.

58. Original thought

60. Not yes or no

61. Nobel Peace Prize home

62. Long forearm bone

63. Formal wear, colloquially speaking

64. *Review service

65. *Walter White's concoction

DOWN

1. Polished off

2. Mock or make fun of playfully

3. Seed covering

4. Late Baroque

5. *Harvey Weinstein's new home, slangily

6. Part of chef's uniform

7. Sunbaked, archaically speaking

8. Bird's groomer

9. Opposite of knit

10. Competitive advantage

11. Combustion product

14. Boreal forest, in Russia

15. *Number sign turned metadata tag

20. Time being

23. Coffin alternative

24. Agenda entries

25. Turning point

26. Launch or throw

27. *Millennials' followers, for short

28. One hipbone

29. "Madagascar" predator

30. *Site of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi/Houthi conflict

33. Best-laid plans often go ____

34. Roman road

37. *Sites with no easy access

39. Anoint

41. Sandwich with acronym name

42. Ophthalmologist's prescription quantity

45. Wild West group

47. Os

49. Pay hike

50. All told

51. One of the Bridges

52. December stone

53. Clever tactic

54. Opposite of busy

55. Copper coin

56. Greenwich-related acronym

59. Expression of pleasure