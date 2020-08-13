THEME: LABOR DAY
ACROSS
1. Delivery org.
5. *U.N. workers' grp.
8. Pressure unit
11. Prune, previously
12. Congregation's echo
13. Lusitania's destroyer
15. Samoan money
16. Enthusiastic review
17. Police informers
18. *More than 40 hours
20. First Nation nation
21. Not these
22. Paper or plastic?
23. Lads' girlfriends
26. Meal
29. Morsel
30. *Labor Day, always
33. International Civil Aviation Org.
35. She turned to stone, Greek mythology
37. Quaker grain
38. Same as gnarls
39. Toothy wheel
40. Capital of Canada
42. Homer Simpson exclamation
43. Russia's plain
45. Zoroastrian archives
47. Simon & Garfunkel member
48. Sheik's bevy
50. Goes with sushi
52. *Part of labor force
56. Jewish folklore creature
57. European sea eagle
58. Millimeter of mercury
59. Impolite dinner sound
60. "Dark" movie
61. Armor chest plate
62. Cupid's action
63. Type of evidence
64. "By ____ of" or "by means of"
DOWN
1. "____ ____ no good"
2. Bohemian, e.g.
3. Whimper
4. "That ____!" and hurts
5. Mosque officials
6. Don McLean: "Drove my chevy to the ____"
7. Comes before first Mississippi
8. Minute opening
9. "For Pete's ____!"
10. Belonging to it
12. Not aria nor recitative
13. Open a beer bottle
14. *Union responsibility
19. *Labor Day is this puzzle's ____
22. Beyoncé, a.k.a. Queen ____
23. *Like Labor Day weekend
24. Ovine sign of the zodiac
25. Type of weasel
26. "Pro" follower
27. Oodles
28. Fortune-teller's card
31. Sol, or la, or ti
32. Digital audiotape, acr.
34. *Health and safety org.
36. *Strike____
38. Courtroom silencer
40. Choose
41. One who bends out of shape
44. Groom one's feathers
46. Used an emoji, technically
48. Long-necked wader
49. Embryo sacs
50. One-pilot flight, pl.
51. Reunion attendee
53. Jellystone Park denizen
54. Joanie of "Happy Days"
55. At a previous time, archaic
56. Geological Society of America
57. *Unofficial ____ of summer