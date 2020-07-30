THEME: WHO SAID IT?
ACROSS
1. Involuntary twitch
6. World's oldest national broadcaster
9. Pilgrimage to Mecca
13. Pacific island greeting
14. "____ the ramparts..."
15. Prefix relating to sun
16. Not so crazy
17. Maiden name indicator
18. Greet the day
19. Mentally prepared for something scary
21. *"There's no place like home"
23. Liveliness
24. Answer to this clue, e.g.
25. Winter bug
28. Hatha or bikram
30. Incense burner, in a church
35. Bubonic plague spreaders
37. Bottle plug
39. Part of TNT
40. Bad luck predictor
41. *"D'oh!"
43. Cleopatra's necklace
44. Red Cross supply
46. Have supper
47. Female crab, or crybaby in Australia
48. Belonging to Cree, e.g.
50. Byproduct of combing wool
52. Be nosey
53. Spilled the beans
55. Band booking
57. *"I have always depended on the kindness of strangers"
61. *"The caged bird sings of freedom"
65. Acoustic output
66. Polar toy-maker
68. Oodles
69. *"Everyone wants to be Cary Grant. Even I want to be Cary Grant."
70. "Funny or ____"
71. Tutor's student
72. Withered
73. Use a Singer, e.g.
74. Not be frugal
DOWN
1. Fresh talk
2. Surveyor's work
3. Excellent
4. Pen dweller
5. *"Don't worry 'bout a thing, 'cause every little thing is gonna be alright."
6. *"A martini. Shaken, not stirred."
7. Samantha of "Full Frontal"
8. Words to live by
9. Submarine sandwich
10. Climbed down
11. Potluck offering
12. *"It's a moo point"
15. Habituate, like a plant
20. Historical period
22. Tolkien humanoid
24. Global problem?
25. *"Two roads diverged in a yellow wood"
26. Coeur de ____ ____, "Titanic"
27. Embryo cradles
29. Well-behaved
31. Lice eggs
32. "Sesame Street" prominent architecture feature
33. Not right
34. *"Yo, Adrian!"
36. Give the cold shoulder
38. Bingo-like game
42. 1837 to 1901, to Queen Victoria
45. Ronald McDonald or Mickey Mouse
49. ____-di-dah
51. Hanukkah's eight
54. Must-haves
56. "Faster!" to a horse
57. Tea servings
58. Fishing decoy
59. Month before Nisan
60. Half a golf round
61. "____ ____Good Men"
62. Like the White Rabbit
63. Inviting sign
64. Like a hand-me-down
67. Baron Munchausen's statement