THEME: WHO SAID IT?

ACROSS

1. Involuntary twitch

6. World's oldest national broadcaster

9. Pilgrimage to Mecca

13. Pacific island greeting

14. "____ the ramparts..."

15. Prefix relating to sun

16. Not so crazy

17. Maiden name indicator

18. Greet the day

19. Mentally prepared for something scary

21. *"There's no place like home"

23. Liveliness

24. Answer to this clue, e.g.

25. Winter bug

28. Hatha or bikram

30. Incense burner, in a church

35. Bubonic plague spreaders

37. Bottle plug

39. Part of TNT

40. Bad luck predictor

41. *"D'oh!"

43. Cleopatra's necklace

44. Red Cross supply

46. Have supper

47. Female crab, or crybaby in Australia

48. Belonging to Cree, e.g.

50. Byproduct of combing wool

52. Be nosey

53. Spilled the beans

55. Band booking

57. *"I have always depended on the kindness of strangers"

61. *"The caged bird sings of freedom"

65. Acoustic output

66. Polar toy-maker

68. Oodles

69. *"Everyone wants to be Cary Grant. Even I want to be Cary Grant."

70. "Funny or ____"

71. Tutor's student

72. Withered

73. Use a Singer, e.g.

74. Not be frugal

DOWN

1. Fresh talk

2. Surveyor's work

3. Excellent

4. Pen dweller

5. *"Don't worry 'bout a thing, 'cause every little thing is gonna be alright."

6. *"A martini. Shaken, not stirred."

7. Samantha of "Full Frontal"

8. Words to live by

9. Submarine sandwich

10. Climbed down

11. Potluck offering

12. *"It's a moo point"

15. Habituate, like a plant

20. Historical period

22. Tolkien humanoid

24. Global problem?

25. *"Two roads diverged in a yellow wood"

26. Coeur de ____ ____, "Titanic"

27. Embryo cradles

29. Well-behaved

31. Lice eggs

32. "Sesame Street" prominent architecture feature

33. Not right

34. *"Yo, Adrian!"

36. Give the cold shoulder

38. Bingo-like game

42. 1837 to 1901, to Queen Victoria

45. Ronald McDonald or Mickey Mouse

49. ____-di-dah

51. Hanukkah's eight

54. Must-haves

56. "Faster!" to a horse

57. Tea servings

58. Fishing decoy

59. Month before Nisan

60. Half a golf round

61. "____ ____Good Men"

62. Like the White Rabbit

63. Inviting sign

64. Like a hand-me-down

67. Baron Munchausen's statement

