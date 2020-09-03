THEME: FALL FUN
ACROSS
1. Domenikos Theotokopoulos, a.k.a. El _____
6. Org. striving to attain "the highest possible level of health" for all
9. Faculty member, for short
13. Rekindled
14. Western omelet ingredient
15. Trailblazer Daniel
16. Not a minor
17. Spud bud
18. Nonsense
19. *Colorful autumn attraction
21. *Popular fall decor item, pl.
23. Leave speechless
24. Thailand money
25. Belfry dweller
28. Dwarf buffalo
30. Eccentric one
35. 2nd word in fairytale?
37. Overnight lodgings
39. Marilyn Monroe's given name
40. Between a trot and a gallop
41. *Pressed beverage
43. ____ Blanc
44. Type of saltwater fish
46. Like a broken horse
47. Larger-than-life
48. Sound setup
50. "CliffsNotes," e.g.
52. Fifth note
53. Genuflecting joint
55. "____ he drove out of sight..."
57. *Back to what?
60. *____ weather
64. Cell dweller
65. Tokyo, pre-1868
67. Out of the way
68. Be needy
69. Sticky stuff
70. Conical dwelling
71. Heidi's shoe
72. Asian capital
73. Move furtively
DOWN
1. Famous Steffi
2. Do over
3. Twelfth month of Jewish year
4. Locomotive hair
5. Canadian capital
6. Cry of glee
7. *Wagon "cushion"
8. Last letter, to Homer
9. Standard's partner
10. Crucifix
11. Change for a five
12. Funny Poehler's funny friend
15. Himalayan kingdom
20. Relating to genes
22. Unit of electrical resistance
24. Boo-boo wrap
25. *Next spring's flowers
26. To the left, on a boat
27. Safari hat
29. Fonzie: "Sit ____ ____!"
31. Top of the Capitol
32. *Fall bounty
33. Prenatal test, for short
34. *Pumpkin garden
36. Not far
38. Big rig
42. Stitch again
45. Vietnam river
49. Lennon's widow
51. *Celebrant's bagful
54. Lament for the dead
56. Artist's tripod
57. Exchange for money
58. Greek muse of history
59. Before Kong
60. Any time now
61. #70 Across, alt. sp.
62. Biblical paradise
63. Stink to high heaven
64. Broadband access overseer
66. Unidentified John