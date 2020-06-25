THEME: THE 4TH OF JULY
ACROSS
1. Begone!
5. Blue
8. Instinctive motive
12. Barbershop supply
13. Cover with asphalt
14. Twist and distort
15. Dismounted
16. Tiny particle
17. Like smell of burning rubber
18. *King of Great Britain when America won independence
20. Same as pleaded
21. "Well-____ machine"
22. *Abigail Adams ____ Smith
23. *Preferred cooking device on the 4th
25. They play dead
29. Tiller's tiller
30. Santa's reindeer
33. Dwarf buffalo
34. Smart ones?
36. "____ the hills and far away"
37. Penicillin holder, e.g.
38. Part of both levorotary and levorotatory
39. *Like 4th of July
41. Choler
42. Egg dishes
44. Actress Close
46. *Jefferson was three and Washington was ___
47. Medal of Honor word
49. Castle material
51. *Roman Candles and Fountains, e.g.
55. Manuscript sheet
56. Dirty money
57. Dire fate
58. Type of wrench
59. Charitable contribution
60. Genesis twin
61. Dad's lads
62. General Services Administration
63. Job for a body shop
DOWN
1. Without a date
2. *American Revolutionary War spy, Nathan
3. Miscellany
4. Type of local tax
5. French composer of "Gymnopédies" fame
6. Steer clear
7. Prefix for half
8. *U. S. personified
9. Steak choice
10. Power system
11. Former times
13. Saffron-flavored rice dish
14. Stares
19. Decorates with gold leaf
22. Negative conjunction
23. Jewish folklore creature
24. "Superman" star
25. Machu Picchu country
26. Remove from Pinterest board
27. Grieve
28. *Many retailers hold one for the 4th of July
29. Sign of a saint
31. *____ of Liberty
32. Rooster's girlfriend
35. *13 of these at the start
37. Give a green light
39. *What contestants did at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
40. Ends of shoe laces
43. "____ ____ a high note"
45. What river did to bank
47. Viola da Gamba, pl.
48. Wafting pleasantness
49. Aria, e.g.
50. Comrade in arms
51. *It should never touch ground
52. Official flower of the Kentucky Derby
53. Riddle without solution
54. Obscenity
55. Like The Beatles