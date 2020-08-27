THEME: 1980s LYRICS
ACROSS
1. Lascaux and Mammoth, e.g.
6. At the stern
9. Eyeball rudely
13. Inuit boat
14. And not
15. Sing like Sinatra
16. Manicurist's file
17. Old-fashioned "before"
18. *"If you ____, I won't cry. I won't waste one single day"
19. *"Steve walks warily down the street with the brim pulled way ____ ____"
21. *"She's just a girl who claims I am ____ ____"
23. "Play it, ____," from "Casablanca"
24. Boris Godunov, e.g.
25. *"All right stop collaborate and listen, ____ is back..."
28. Between Phi and Kappa
30. Restriction limiting use of lights during air raid
35. J.D. Power awards competitors
37. *"Oh, back on the chain ____"
39. Ann Patchett's novel "Bel ____"
40. Slightly
41. Algorithmic language
43. French "place"
44. Kind of potato masher
46. Brickowski's brick
47. Cleopatra's necklace
48. Canine's coat
50. Sol or fa
52. National Institutes of Health
53. *"____ Christmas, I gave you my heart"
55. Trinitrotoluene
57. *"You were working as a waitress in a cocktail bar when I ____ ____"
60. *"I wanna dance with somebody, with somebody who ____ ____"
64. Lithograph, for short
65. Holstein sound
67. Radio sign
68. Killed, like dragon
69. Commotion
70. Yiddish shrew
71. Sleep in rough accommodations
72. Gourmet mushroom
73. Cancel an edit, pl.
DOWN
1. Whispered from a prompting booth
2. Shells and such
3. *"Meeting you with a ____ to a kill"
4. Brings home the bacon
5. First U.S. space station
6. Again
7. *"Hello, is it me you're looking ____?"
8. Weight of refuse and chaff, pl.
9. Black and white cookie
10. One from Goa
11. *"And I'm never gonna make it like you do, making ____ out of nothing at all"
12. Compass reading
15. One of religious orders
20. Last letter of Greek alphabet
22. Experienced
24. Sine over cosine
25. *"I long to see the sunlight in your hair and tell you time and time again how much ____ ____"
26. Northwoods dwelling?
27. The Goldbergs sibling
29. *"Cuase I'm your ____ cool one, and I'm built to please"
31. Scotch ingredient
32. Kitchen tear-jerker
33. Wombs
34. *"Ooh, what's the matter with the crowd I'm seeing? Don't you know that they're out of ____?"
36. Petals holder
38. *"Wake me up before you ____"
42. It creates instant millionaires
45. Count on, two words
49. One from Laos
51. Emissaries
54. Poison ivy or Poison oak
56. Religious doctrine
57. Venus de ____
58. Greek Hs
59. Not that
60. Pilot's stunt
61. Not loony
62. Catcher's gear
63. Geological time periods
64. Psychedelic acronym
66. Lyric poem