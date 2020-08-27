THEME: 1980s LYRICS

ACROSS

1. Lascaux and Mammoth, e.g.

6. At the stern

9. Eyeball rudely

13. Inuit boat

14. And not

15. Sing like Sinatra

16. Manicurist's file

17. Old-fashioned "before"

18. *"If you ____, I won't cry. I won't waste one single day"

19. *"Steve walks warily down the street with the brim pulled way ____ ____"

21. *"She's just a girl who claims I am ____ ____"

23. "Play it, ____," from "Casablanca"

24. Boris Godunov, e.g.

25. *"All right stop collaborate and listen, ____ is back..."

28. Between Phi and Kappa

30. Restriction limiting use of lights during air raid

35. J.D. Power awards competitors

37. *"Oh, back on the chain ____"

39. Ann Patchett's novel "Bel ____"

40. Slightly

41. Algorithmic language

43. French "place"

44. Kind of potato masher

46. Brickowski's brick

47. Cleopatra's necklace

48. Canine's coat

50. Sol or fa

52. National Institutes of Health

53. *"____ Christmas, I gave you my heart"

55. Trinitrotoluene

57. *"You were working as a waitress in a cocktail bar when I ____ ____"

60. *"I wanna dance with somebody, with somebody who ____ ____"

64. Lithograph, for short

65. Holstein sound

67. Radio sign

68. Killed, like dragon

69. Commotion

70. Yiddish shrew

71. Sleep in rough accommodations

72. Gourmet mushroom

73. Cancel an edit, pl.

DOWN

1. Whispered from a prompting booth

2. Shells and such

3. *"Meeting you with a ____ to a kill"

4. Brings home the bacon

5. First U.S. space station

6. Again

7. *"Hello, is it me you're looking ____?"

8. Weight of refuse and chaff, pl.

9. Black and white cookie

10. One from Goa

11. *"And I'm never gonna make it like you do, making ____ out of nothing at all"

12. Compass reading

15. One of religious orders

20. Last letter of Greek alphabet

22. Experienced

24. Sine over cosine

25. *"I long to see the sunlight in your hair and tell you time and time again how much ____ ____"

26. Northwoods dwelling?

27. The Goldbergs sibling

29. *"Cuase I'm your ____ cool one, and I'm built to please"

31. Scotch ingredient

32. Kitchen tear-jerker

33. Wombs

34. *"Ooh, what's the matter with the crowd I'm seeing? Don't you know that they're out of ____?"

36. Petals holder

38. *"Wake me up before you ____"

42. It creates instant millionaires

45. Count on, two words

49. One from Laos

51. Emissaries

54. Poison ivy or Poison oak

56. Religious doctrine

57. Venus de ____

58. Greek Hs

59. Not that

60. Pilot's stunt

61. Not loony

62. Catcher's gear

63. Geological time periods

64. Psychedelic acronym

66. Lyric poem

