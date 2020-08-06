THEME: BACK TO SCHOOL

ACROSS

1. *Egg-like curve in math class

5. a.k.a. stand-up paddleboard

8. Not in good health

11. Flick part

12. *Roll ____

13. Aerosol can emanation

15. On the mountain peak, e.g.

16. Arm bone

17. Grind down

18. *Proud jacket owner

20. Trident part

21. "Walking ____ ____"

22. Blazer or Explorer

23. Unit of money in Norway, pl.

26. Semiconductor additives

30. Farm layer

31. Agave alcoholic drink

34. Amos or Spelling

35. Analyze

37. Geisha's sash

38. South Korean metropolis

39. Capital of Ukraine

40. T.S. Eliot's "Old ____'s Book of Practical Cats"

42. Get firm

43. Temporary

45. Table linens

47. Where bugs are snug?

48. Nostradamus and such

50. Type of rich soil

52. *Where one graduated

56. Boatload

57. *Chemistry classrooms

58. Lake in Scotland

59. Arabian chieftain

60. Corset rod

61. Encore!

62. Former Chinese leader

63. "____ the ramparts..."

64. Arctic jaeger

DOWN

1. *Type of spoken test

2. *Class president candidate wants it

3. Loads, two words

4. Greek money

5. Game ragout

6. Of #16 Across

7. Architect's drawing

8. Used to eliminate wrinkles

9. Serve soup, e.g.

10. Sodium solution

12. Arrow poison

13. Establish, two words

14. *As opposed to public

19. Hostile force

22. "La" precursor

23. Shade of Dockers

24. Pine juice

25. Beginning of illness

26. *Valedictorian's spot

27. Gallows' rope

28. Comparative form of "true"

29. Muddy or sandy

32. *2020 classroom venue?

33. NCIS network

36. *GPA, technically

38. Ingratiating behavior

40. George Orwell's Napoleon

41. On pins and needles

44. Grapevine news

46. Part of Old Testament

48. *Olden day notebook

49. Imprison

50. Dharma teacher

51. Three-layer cookie

52. "The Sun ____ Rises"

53. Pippin's last name, "The Hobbit"

54. Boring hue?

55. Actress Perlman

56. Eric Stonestreet on "Modern Family"

Join the online forum

Tags

Read More