THEME: DR. SEUSS

ACROSS

1. On a cruise, 2 words

6. Horse poker

9. Deadly slitherers

13. Way to curl hair

14. *Today is gone. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another ____."

15. Islam's Supreme Being

16. Subway coin

17. Salve for Tin Woodman

18. Grim Reaper

19. *"A ____'s s Fine-Something-That-All-People-Need."

21. *"Christmas Day will always be, Just as long as we ____ ____."

23. Structure named for 31st President

24. Indoor allergy trigger

25. Ship pronoun

28. H. H. Munro's pen name

30. Something or anything

35. Madam, to a cowboy

37. Dr. Jones, to his friends

39. Best not mentioned

40. Not in favor of

41. Myths and legends, e.g.

43. Maître d's list

44. France's longest river

46. *"I Can Read ____ My Eyes Shut!"

47. Use a beeper

48. In direct line of descent

50. Italian car maker

52. Equinox mo.

53. Coral barrier

55. Not a friend

57. *"From there to here, From here to there, Funny ____ are everywhere."

60. *"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. ____ ____."

63. Canine foe

64. However, poetically

66. Full

68. Up and about

69. Porridge grain

70. Say something

71. Start of a conclusion

72. Parental involvement org.

73. Popular garden flower

DOWN

1. *"Step with care and great tact. And remember that life's A Great Balancing ____."

2. Turkey dance

3. Punjabi believer

4. Correct

5. Pause in breathing, pl.

6. *"If you never did, you should. These things are fun and fun is ____."

7. "Wheel of Fortune" request, 2 words

8. Indian metropolis

9. Sheltered, nautically

10. BBQ side

11. Toupee spot

12. "Zip it!"

15. Countdown to Christmas

20. Inbox item

22. Chowed down

24. Middle of a torso

25. *"A person's a person, no matter how ____."

26. Capital of Vietnam

27. Dine at home

29. *"You're on your own. And you know what you ____."

31. Pipe smoker's tool

32. Letter-shaped girder

33. Polynesian kingdom

34. *"Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is ____ than you."

36. Bog down

38. Sasquatch's Himalayan cousin

42. Elevator passage

45. Breadwinner

49. Race part

51. 50-50

54. Bar by estoppel

56. Related on mother's side

57. Baloney

58. Rwanda's majority

59. a.k.a. The Islamic State

60. Itty-bitty bit

61. ___ von Bismarck

62. Not quite an adult

63. Latissimus dorsi, for short

65. *"It's a shirt. It's a sock. It's a glove. It's a ____."

67. Wine quality

