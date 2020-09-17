THEME: MOVIE TITLES
ACROSS
1. All thumbs
6. *Do this to Shorty
9. Practice in the ring
13. Popular aquarium dweller
14. Fertility clinic stock
15. Dreamy
16. Brightest star in Cygnus
17. Romanian money
18. Athlete's stage
19. *Ferris Bueller's time away
21. *He always rings twice
23. G in music
24. Dissenting clique
25. Billy's Harry to ____'s Sally
28. "Brave New World" drug
30. Lung pouch
35. Crematorium containers
37. X-ray units
39. Humpy ungulate
40. One of oldest cities in China or Welsh girl's name
41. Torcher's misdeed
43. "____ a soul"
44. Sudden occurrence of disease
46. Crimson rival
47. Power system
48. "Rock the ____" by The Clash
50. Deal with it
52. Happy Gilmore's peg
53. Bird's groomer
55. Tap choice
57. *Dr. Strangelove learned to love it, two words
61. *No country for these guys, two words
64. *One green one in John Wayne flick
65. "Eureka!"
67. Erasable programmable read only memory
69. Woven wall hanging
70. Soldier's bed
71. "All the world's a ____"
72. R in RIP
73. It is
74. Boxer turned actor
DOWN
1. It would
2. Pauper's permanent state
3. Europe's highest volcano
4. Hunts for food
5. No-noes
6. The Masters' game
7. *It's all about her
8. Greyish brown
9. Database command
10. Lord Byron's composition
11. *King of Siam's governess
12. *Private that had to be saved
15. a.k.a. tears of Chios
20. Fauna's partner
22. Mozart's "L'____ del Cairo"
24. Eponymous comic strip character
25. *The hills are alive with the sound of it
26. "Fear of Flying" author Jong
27. Annoying tiny biters
29. *There's something about her
31. Telephoned
32. Bright
33. Eagle's nest
34. *Bonnie's partner
36. Give the cold shoulder
38. Musician's time to shine
42. Kathmandu country
45. Wooden shoes
49. Skirt's edge
51. First among siblings
54. Olden day calculators
56. Like worthless promise
57. Tow rope alternative
58. At this point
59. Does something wrong
60. "Don't ____ around the bush"
61. Mares' meal
62. "-zoic" periods
63. Not happening
66. *Some like it this way
68. *There were three, plus a baby