THEME: MOVIE TITLES

ACROSS

1. All thumbs

6. *Do this to Shorty

9. Practice in the ring

13. Popular aquarium dweller

14. Fertility clinic stock

15. Dreamy

16. Brightest star in Cygnus

17. Romanian money

18. Athlete's stage

19. *Ferris Bueller's time away

21. *He always rings twice

23. G in music

24. Dissenting clique

25. Billy's Harry to ____'s Sally

28. "Brave New World" drug

30. Lung pouch

35. Crematorium containers

37. X-ray units

39. Humpy ungulate

40. One of oldest cities in China or Welsh girl's name

41. Torcher's misdeed

43. "____ a soul"

44. Sudden occurrence of disease

46. Crimson rival

47. Power system

48. "Rock the ____" by The Clash

50. Deal with it

52. Happy Gilmore's peg

53. Bird's groomer

55. Tap choice

57. *Dr. Strangelove learned to love it, two words

61. *No country for these guys, two words

64. *One green one in John Wayne flick

65. "Eureka!"

67. Erasable programmable read only memory

69. Woven wall hanging

70. Soldier's bed

71. "All the world's a ____"

72. R in RIP

73. It is

74. Boxer turned actor

DOWN

1. It would

2. Pauper's permanent state

3. Europe's highest volcano

4. Hunts for food

5. No-noes

6. The Masters' game

7. *It's all about her

8. Greyish brown

9. Database command

10. Lord Byron's composition

11. *King of Siam's governess

12. *Private that had to be saved

15. a.k.a. tears of Chios

20. Fauna's partner

22. Mozart's "L'____ del Cairo"

24. Eponymous comic strip character

25. *The hills are alive with the sound of it

26. "Fear of Flying" author Jong

27. Annoying tiny biters

29. *There's something about her

31. Telephoned

32. Bright

33. Eagle's nest

34. *Bonnie's partner

36. Give the cold shoulder

38. Musician's time to shine

42. Kathmandu country

45. Wooden shoes

49. Skirt's edge

51. First among siblings

54. Olden day calculators

56. Like worthless promise

57. Tow rope alternative

58. At this point

59. Does something wrong

60. "Don't ____ around the bush"

61. Mares' meal

62. "-zoic" periods

63. Not happening

66. *Some like it this way

68. *There were three, plus a baby

