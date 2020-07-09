THEME: SUMMER OLYMPICS
ACROSS
1. Stockpile
6. More of the same
9. One of Los Lobos
13. Orion's brightest spot
14. A pop
15. Spur on
16. Another name for a jack
17. Between E and NE
18. For all to see
19. * Location of the first Summer Olympics
21. *____ test
23. Utmost degree
24. Allen Ginsberg's poem
25. Do this for cardio
28. Chesterfield, e.g.
30. Like "Extra!" news
35. Off-ramp
37. Barbequed slab
39. Right-hand page
40. Infamous Roman tyrant
41. Pandora's box contents
43. Socially inept one
44. Parachute material
46. And others
47. Kill a dragon
48. Prior to the present, prefix
50. Every which way
52. Swear words
53. Burst of wind
55. High affair
57. *Non-permanent addition to Olympic event roster
60. *Most decorated Olympian
63. Desire
64. Tom and Jerry, e.g.
66. Relating to hair
68. Skip the big wedding
69. Inquire
70. Key material
71. Bears' hands
72. House vote
73. Chain of hills
DOWN
1. Biblical boat
2. Chinese dynasty (1368-1644)
3. Lab culture
4. *Number of events in a heptathlon
5. Rains and snows at the same time
6. D'Artagnan's sword
7. *Age of the youngest Olympian ever
8. Words to live by
9. Denim innovator
10. Welcoming store sign
11. Salz____ or St. Peters____
12. Make a choice
15. Tree used to make paper
20. House duty
22. Great horned one
24. ____ for Humanity
25. *Most decorated U.S. female Olympian Thompson
26. Has daisylike flowers
27. Lena Dunham's HBO show, 2012-17
29. *Number of countries that participated in every Summer Olympics
31. Nugent and Danson
32. Food contaminant
33. A Stradivari violin
34. *2021 Olympics location
36. Thomas the Engine's warning
38. Wimbledon is a Grand one
42. Deadly sin
45. Nullify
49. Hard to escape routine
51. Zoo____ or bee____
54. Type of car
56. Courtroom excuse
57. Caffeine-containing nut tree
58. Swear, not curse
59. Exercise repetitions, for short
60. Annoyingly slow
61. Weary walk
62. Spilled the beans
63. Large edible mushroom
65. *Most decorated Olympic country
67. Whiskey grain