THEME: OUTDOOR FUN

ACROSS

1. Sacred song

6. Chowed down

9. Acoustic repetition

13. Capital of Vietnam

14. 4 qts.

15. Teamsters' group

16. Affair, in Paris

17. Bit of binary code

18. Part of TNT

19. *Sleeping under the stars

21. *Horticulturist's hangout

23. Articulate

24. Combustible pile

25. Joe Louis move

28. Epiphany guests

30. Forgo

35. WWII side

37. *Bonfire fodder

39. Royal topper

40. Tiny river

41. Pond buildup

43. Miners' passage

44. Best not mentioned

46. *What seekers do

47. Fairytale beginning

48. Same as "slow down"

50. Upper hand

52. Toni Morrison's "____ Baby"

53. Threads

55. Pie ____ ____ mode

57. *a.k.a. shuttlecock

60. *Flying saucer

64. 2 halves of a diameter

65. Pilot's deadline

67. *Fire starter

68. Triangular road sign

69. ____ Luis Obispo

70. "Die Lorelei" poet

71. Other than what is

72. One laid

73. Poker stakes

DOWN

1. First-rate, slangily

2. Ditto

3. Soon, to a bard

4. They are usually drunken

5. Biblical prophetess

6. Full of excitement

7. *Sun kiss

8. Funereal lament

9. "National Velvet" author ____ Bagnold

10. Give a ticket

11. Sound warning

12. Lennon's wife

15. State of agitation

20. African antelope

22. "Who ___ we kidding?"

24. a.k.a toes

25. *Banned lawn darts

26. Type of rotation

27. "The Hobbit" hobbit

29. *Played with a driver

31. Bye in Palermo

32. Lacked, for short

33. The oldest Goldberg sibling

34. *Skier's turf

36. Snail-like

38. *Volleyball turf

42. Painter Degas

45. Beat the Joneses

49. Interesting person, acronym

51. Eli Manning's first name

54. Ganders' companions

56. *Famous ski town

57. Get-out-of-jail money

58. ____ of March

59. Make someone angry

60. Jack London's "White ____"

61. *Fisherman's supply

62. Marine eagle

63. Augments

64. Pastrami partner

66. *"You're it!" game

