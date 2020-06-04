THEME: OUTDOOR FUN
ACROSS
1. Sacred song
6. Chowed down
9. Acoustic repetition
13. Capital of Vietnam
14. 4 qts.
15. Teamsters' group
16. Affair, in Paris
17. Bit of binary code
18. Part of TNT
19. *Sleeping under the stars
21. *Horticulturist's hangout
23. Articulate
24. Combustible pile
25. Joe Louis move
28. Epiphany guests
30. Forgo
35. WWII side
37. *Bonfire fodder
39. Royal topper
40. Tiny river
41. Pond buildup
43. Miners' passage
44. Best not mentioned
46. *What seekers do
47. Fairytale beginning
48. Same as "slow down"
50. Upper hand
52. Toni Morrison's "____ Baby"
53. Threads
55. Pie ____ ____ mode
57. *a.k.a. shuttlecock
60. *Flying saucer
64. 2 halves of a diameter
65. Pilot's deadline
67. *Fire starter
68. Triangular road sign
69. ____ Luis Obispo
70. "Die Lorelei" poet
71. Other than what is
72. One laid
73. Poker stakes
DOWN
1. First-rate, slangily
2. Ditto
3. Soon, to a bard
4. They are usually drunken
5. Biblical prophetess
6. Full of excitement
7. *Sun kiss
8. Funereal lament
9. "National Velvet" author ____ Bagnold
10. Give a ticket
11. Sound warning
12. Lennon's wife
15. State of agitation
20. African antelope
22. "Who ___ we kidding?"
24. a.k.a toes
25. *Banned lawn darts
26. Type of rotation
27. "The Hobbit" hobbit
29. *Played with a driver
31. Bye in Palermo
32. Lacked, for short
33. The oldest Goldberg sibling
34. *Skier's turf
36. Snail-like
38. *Volleyball turf
42. Painter Degas
45. Beat the Joneses
49. Interesting person, acronym
51. Eli Manning's first name
54. Ganders' companions
56. *Famous ski town
57. Get-out-of-jail money
58. ____ of March
59. Make someone angry
60. Jack London's "White ____"
61. *Fisherman's supply
62. Marine eagle
63. Augments
64. Pastrami partner
66. *"You're it!" game