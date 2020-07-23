THEME: AMERICAN LIT

ACROSS

1. Popular cook-off dish

6. School of thought suffix

9. *"The Fountainhead" author

13. Example of an eclipse

14. Roman road

15. Red fluorescent dye

16. Binary digits code

17. Part of circle

18. New Mexico's state flower

19. *"The Age of Innocence" author

21. *"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" author

23. Not bright

24. Like Roman god Janus

25. Explosive network?

28. Hindu wrap

30. ____ and talented

35. Age of Aquarius flick

37. Field worker

39. Olden-day marriage tradition

40. Bumpkin

41. Rose oil

43. Not top-shelf at a bar

44. Artemis' companion

46. Maori war dance

47. Muscovite or biotite

48. *"Bloodchild" author

50. Bank on

52. A Bobbsey twin

53. Printer button

55. *"To Kill a Mockingbird" author

57. *"The Color Purple" author

60. *"The Crying of Lot 49" author

64. Spasm of pain

65. Not well

67. Nary a soul

68. Like Al Yankovic

69. Born, in society pages

70. Island off Manhattan

71. "For Your Eyes ____"

72. President Taft's addition to the White House

73. Fare reductions

DOWN

1. Old-fashioned tub foot

2. Movie theater admonition

3. Machu Picchu builder

4. Scottish landowner

5. Inflammation of iris

6. Psychologist Pavlov

7. McCartney or Starkey, e.g.

8. Last European colony in China

9. Fat and flour sauce

10. Fungal spore sacs

11. Santa's preference

12. Genetic info carrier

15. Pupil protector

20. Nebraska's largest city

22. Jet travel fatigue

24. Relating to food intake

25. Pulsating pain

26. a.k.a. Pleasant Island

27. Lhasa land

29. *"American Pastoral" author

31. W-2, e.g.

32. *"A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court" author

33. *"Fear of Flying" author

34. *"Chronicles: Volume One" author

36. Not counterfeit

38. Leaf gathering tool

42. Pep gathering

45. Decorated

49. Kind of caviar

51. Pined

54. Newspapers and such

56. Cause for food recall

57. One of Five Ws

58. Seed coat

59. Type of parrot

60. Commoner

61. Golfer's destination

62. "Put a lid ____ ____!"

63. Nessie's loch

64. Pencil type

66. Romanian money

