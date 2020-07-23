THEME: AMERICAN LIT
ACROSS
1. Popular cook-off dish
6. School of thought suffix
9. *"The Fountainhead" author
13. Example of an eclipse
14. Roman road
15. Red fluorescent dye
16. Binary digits code
17. Part of circle
18. New Mexico's state flower
19. *"The Age of Innocence" author
21. *"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" author
23. Not bright
24. Like Roman god Janus
25. Explosive network?
28. Hindu wrap
30. ____ and talented
35. Age of Aquarius flick
37. Field worker
39. Olden-day marriage tradition
40. Bumpkin
41. Rose oil
43. Not top-shelf at a bar
44. Artemis' companion
46. Maori war dance
47. Muscovite or biotite
48. *"Bloodchild" author
50. Bank on
52. A Bobbsey twin
53. Printer button
55. *"To Kill a Mockingbird" author
57. *"The Color Purple" author
60. *"The Crying of Lot 49" author
64. Spasm of pain
65. Not well
67. Nary a soul
68. Like Al Yankovic
69. Born, in society pages
70. Island off Manhattan
71. "For Your Eyes ____"
72. President Taft's addition to the White House
73. Fare reductions
DOWN
1. Old-fashioned tub foot
2. Movie theater admonition
3. Machu Picchu builder
4. Scottish landowner
5. Inflammation of iris
6. Psychologist Pavlov
7. McCartney or Starkey, e.g.
8. Last European colony in China
9. Fat and flour sauce
10. Fungal spore sacs
11. Santa's preference
12. Genetic info carrier
15. Pupil protector
20. Nebraska's largest city
22. Jet travel fatigue
24. Relating to food intake
25. Pulsating pain
26. a.k.a. Pleasant Island
27. Lhasa land
29. *"American Pastoral" author
31. W-2, e.g.
32. *"A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court" author
33. *"Fear of Flying" author
34. *"Chronicles: Volume One" author
36. Not counterfeit
38. Leaf gathering tool
42. Pep gathering
45. Decorated
49. Kind of caviar
51. Pined
54. Newspapers and such
56. Cause for food recall
57. One of Five Ws
58. Seed coat
59. Type of parrot
60. Commoner
61. Golfer's destination
62. "Put a lid ____ ____!"
63. Nessie's loch
64. Pencil type
66. Romanian money