THEME: OKTOBERFEST

ACROSS

1. Worry

6. Fleur-de-____

9. One of Egyptian christians

13. Nary a soul

14. Dot-com address

15. Pretend, two words

16. Flogger's tool

17. Romanian money

18. Dostoyevsky's masterpiece, with The

19. *Royal Brewery in Munich, a.k.a. ____ München

21. *Original Oktoberfest location

23. Tree juice

24. Cathedral part

25. Lysergic acid derivative, acr.

28. Children's author Roald

30. Bivouac

35. Heroic poem

37. Taro or cocoyam, technically

39. Relish tastebuds' sensation

40. Russian governmental agency

41. Musketeers' weapons

43. Presidential "No!"

44. Make corrections

46. Kind of palm

47. A in B.A.

48. Indian Ocean's saltwater inlet

50. Carvey or Plato

52. "Sesame Street" watcher

53. One-horse carriage

55. Sunday newspaper inserts

57. *Kind of Oktoberfest band

60. *Salty snack

64. Meltable abode

65. Go wrong

67. Sore spot

68. African prairie

69. "Wheel of Fortune" vowel request

70. All-season ones, on a car

71. Affirmatives

72. Beaver's construction

73. Noise of contempt

DOWN

1. Egyptian hieroglyph for "life"

2. "You're not allowed!" to a baby

3. Mistake

4. Spurns

5. Between triad and pentad

6. Comic strip Moppet

7. Anger management issue

8. Economic crisis

9. Ghana monetary unit

10. Ear-related

11. Tubby little cubby

12. Ted Turner's TV acronym

15. Bedding and towels

20. Lickety-split

22. Wear and tear

24. "So soon?"

25. *____hosen

26. Sea foam

27. Like United States Capitol

29. *Flower used in beer-making

31. Spanish sparkling wine

32. Deflect

33. *"O'zapft is!" or "It's tapped!"

34. *Cheers!

36. Without, à Paris

38. Start of something big?

42. Echo sounder

45. Joseph Stalin was one

49. "Eureka!"

51. Experts

54. In the lead

56. *Beer garden mug

57. Curved molding

58. Paella pot

59. '60s British teenagers

60. "Hunger Games" sister

61. Goose egg

62. Second to last word in a fairytale

63. Just in case

64. Woody creeper

66. Biochemistry acr.

Join the online forum

Tags

Read More