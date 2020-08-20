THEME: FOOTBALL

ACROSS

1. It may be fixed or blank

6. Sometimes appears between dogs

9. Wild West card game

13. Deprived of a limb

14. Go wrong

15. ____ and tattooed

16. Tsar's edict

17. Waikiki garland

18. Propelled like Argo

19. *Last year's Super Bowl MVP

21. *Recipient of this year's first pick

23. Madame Tussauds' medium

24. Jack's legume

25. Communications regulator, acr.

28. Dry as dust

30. Echo

35. Yours and mine

37. Cold War enemies, slang

39. Common candle shape

40. Home of the Utes

41. Shinbone

43. Scotia preceder

44. Furiously angry

46. Like watching paint dry

47. Gulf War missile

48. Oozed

50. Clump

52. Yo

53. Common allergens

55. Not color but ____

57. *The goal

61. *Primary football unit

65. Boy Scout's ____ badge

66. Pod dweller

68. Word of mouth

69. All worked up

70. Poetic "ever"

71. Home to largest mammal

72. Threads

73. *Defensive ____

74. Locomotes

DOWN

1. Millionaire's turf, according to 2009 Oscar-winner

2. Bangladeshi currency

3. Wet nurse

4. Plant again

5. Swellings

6. Elvers

7. 're

8. Human social group

9. *Yellow and unwanted

10. Saint's "headdress"

11. Movie spool

12. *Vegas numbers

15. Laura Ingalls' hat

20. Make an effort

22. Organ of balance

24. Sleep disrupters

25. *Encroachment and false start, e.g.

26. Type of mandarin

27. Have a hankering

29. *2020 Super Bowl winning coach

31. VSCO girl's favorite shoe brand

32. Geologic period

33. Variety show

34. *Patriot no more

36. Pinta or Santa Maria, e.g.

38. Perfect houseplant spot

42. *____ Bowl, college game 1982-2000

45. Indicate

49. What Dundee and Dunedin have in common

51. *Last year's Heisman winner

54. Conical dwelling

56. Draw a conclusion

57. Do like exhaust pipe

58. Evil Roman emperor

59. What oxen do to plows

60. Acne symptoms

61. *One of ten needed for first down

62. Church echo

63. Provoke or annoy

64. European sea eagles

67. Poetic "even"

Join the online forum

Tags

Read More