YEAR IN REVIEW
ACROSS
1. *New wardrobe accessory
5. *RIP, ____
8. Flock's echo
12. Reply from a tunnel?
13. Feline noise
14. Edward Teller's "baby"
15. Beat
16. Competently
17. Savory jelly
18. *Blue vs. red competition
20. One third of a three-piece suit
21. Mailed greetings
22. Long time
23. ____ biloba
26. Anointing oil
30. Nurses' org.
31. Leafy vegetable
34. "Cogito, ____ sum"
35. Mooring spots
37. Bring into play
38. Old Brazilian coins
39. Prefix with 'graph'
40. *Joe's running mate
42. PGA peg
43. What bees did
45. Fixes firmly
47. Summer mo.
48. R in NPR
50. Widespread
52. *WHO's March announcement
55. Cliffside dwelling
56. Drop-off spot
57. Sonic sound
59. Sports figures, e.g.
60. Persian backgammon
61. Water carrier
62. *Late basketball legend
63. *____ lightning, cause of California wildfires
64. X-ray units
DOWN
1. Copy cats
2. Flu symptom
3. Synagogue
4. 1/100th of a ruble
5. Bid again
6. Western neckwear, pl.
7. Gwyneth, to friends
8. *Like a vote during lockdown
9. What Joy Mangano does on TV
10. Do like exhaust pipe
11. *"Transplant" network
13. ____ of honor
14. It's often wreaked
19. Zoo enclosures
22. Compass dir.
23. Labored breaths
24. *Jared Kushner to Donald Trump
25. Nigerian money
26. Part of an eye
27. About to explode
28. Looked at, amorously
29. Smelling organs
32. Two of the same
33. Philosopher's study
36. *Best Picture Oscar-winner
38. China grass
40. Party barrel
41. Having a cover
44. *What Zoom host does to guests, sometimes
46. Type of jacket
48. "M*A*S*H" character
49. Ticked off
50. *President Trump used this power in 2020
51. United ____ Emirates
52. Be undecided
53. *Caucus state
54. Like most universities
55. Pose a question
58. Robinson or Doubtfire