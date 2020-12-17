YEAR IN REVIEW

ACROSS

1. *New wardrobe accessory

5. *RIP, ____

8. Flock's echo

12. Reply from a tunnel?

13. Feline noise

14. Edward Teller's "baby"

15. Beat

16. Competently

17. Savory jelly

18. *Blue vs. red competition

20. One third of a three-piece suit

21. Mailed greetings

22. Long time

23. ____ biloba

26. Anointing oil

30. Nurses' org.

31. Leafy vegetable

34. "Cogito, ____ sum"

35. Mooring spots

37. Bring into play

38. Old Brazilian coins

39. Prefix with 'graph'

40. *Joe's running mate

42. PGA peg

43. What bees did

45. Fixes firmly

47. Summer mo.

48. R in NPR

50. Widespread

52. *WHO's March announcement

55. Cliffside dwelling

56. Drop-off spot

57. Sonic sound

59. Sports figures, e.g.

60. Persian backgammon

61. Water carrier

62. *Late basketball legend

63. *____ lightning, cause of California wildfires

64. X-ray units

DOWN

1. Copy cats

2. Flu symptom

3. Synagogue

4. 1/100th of a ruble

5. Bid again

6. Western neckwear, pl.

7. Gwyneth, to friends

8. *Like a vote during lockdown

9. What Joy Mangano does on TV

10. Do like exhaust pipe

11. *"Transplant" network

13. ____ of honor

14. It's often wreaked

19. Zoo enclosures

22. Compass dir.

23. Labored breaths

24. *Jared Kushner to Donald Trump

25. Nigerian money

26. Part of an eye

27. About to explode

28. Looked at, amorously

29. Smelling organs

32. Two of the same

33. Philosopher's study

36. *Best Picture Oscar-winner

38. China grass

40. Party barrel

41. Having a cover

44. *What Zoom host does to guests, sometimes

46. Type of jacket

48. "M*A*S*H" character

49. Ticked off

50. *President Trump used this power in 2020

51. United ____ Emirates

52. Be undecided

53. *Caucus state

54. Like most universities

55. Pose a question

58. Robinson or Doubtfire

