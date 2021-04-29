Waterville resident Carol Cowling has been the superintendent of the open horse barn for about 35 years. It is an intense job during the five days of the fair that involves her being at the barn each morning at 6 a.m. and again each evening at 9 p.m. She can take some breaks in between, but being a superintendent is definitely a way to experience the fair up close and personal.
“Superintendents are far more important to the fair than one would imagine. They put in many hours during the fair and help tidy up the barns, organize entries, decorate, elicit judges and man the buildings during fair hours. These women and men put in long hours and do it with a smile on their faces, because they love the fair!” said fair manager Carolyn Morley.
Cowling takes pride in helping the horse exhibit thrive, including adding new events. Cowling said when she started there was just a halter class. Now there is also fitting and showing, plus five riding classes.
Like many superintendents, Cowling has help. Her biggest helper is her sister Jo Cowling, who comes up from La Grande, Ore. every year during the fair.
One of the jobs that Carol and Jo enjoy working on each year is getting the trail class ready, including gates, bridges and walkovers.
“That’s always fun coming up with a new, scary obstacle for the horse and rider to go through,” Cowling said.
For Cowling, the horse barn was a natural fit, as she has had horses since she was 13, and she was involved in 4-H during her youth. She also was a 4-H leader in Waterville for about 13 years.
Cowling said one of the things she likes about the horse barn is that adults also show. The fair is often thought to be about the kids, and Cowling is very supportive of kids’ involvement, but she also wants to support adult involvement.
Cowling said her first commitment is safety. She also enjoys the everyday errands of the barn, like keeping the walkway moistened down and making sure exhibitors have what they need. She likes the chance to interact with fairgoers and to talk with other people who love horses.
Another superintendent who has passion for the fair and for her exhibit is Jill Thompson. Thompson has been superintendent of sewing and needlework for about 10 years.
She is helped by her sisters, especially her sister Teri, who comes from Denver the week of the fair each year.
Thompson said she and her sisters have been involved in exhibiting in the fair since childhood, and she believes the fair exhibits sometimes don’t get the attention they deserve when compared to other aspects of the fair, like the concert, rides, and rodeo.
“It’s a time when we can be showing people some of the heritage arts,” Thompson said.
As a way to promote interest in sewing and needlework, Thompson works to develop demonstrations. One that she usually does is “t-shirt yarn.” She shows people how to make yarn from t-shirts and then how to use finger knitting to create something from the yarn.
This is usually very popular with the children and it helps them to realize that they don’t need to put in a lot of money to get started with fabric arts.
Thompson loves to see the projects that come in, and she loves the chance that the exhibit gives for people to show what they have made throughout the year.
“This is an outlet for creativity that I think is really needed,” Thompson said.
Terry Conners is superintendent of the floral exhibit with her daughter Trina. Conners said she has been superintendent for close to 30 years.
She got hooked on the fair early, as her mother was the chairwoman of the Campfire Booth, and she was her mother’s helper.
Conners said she loves to see her exhibitors come back year after year, and of course she also loves seeing new exhibitors.
Conners said being a superintendent is a big commitment during the fair, but other people volunteer to help, which lightens the load. She said in 2019 she had a group of high school students who volunteered to help man the booth as part of their community service requirement.
Conners takes pride in keeping the exhibit looking as fresh as possible. This involves watering the displays and reminding fairgoers not to touch them. She also sometimes asks exhibitors if they can replace flowers that have wilted.
Morley said the fair is currently looking for superintendents for the quilting, photography, arts and crafts, canning and horticulture exhibits. For more information, please call the fair office at 745-8480.