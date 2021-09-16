Heather Croci with Together! For Youth attended the September Farmer’s Market educating those who stopped by her table about the many programs her organization promotes. A lesser-known program through the MED-Project is providing a medication take back program that allows for prescription and over-the-counter medications to be safely and properly disposed of.
“One of our projects is to encourage our community members to safely dispose of their medications so that it reduces access to medications or the misuse of medications. So, what we would like to encourage our community to do for health reasons and safety is to make sure that they either properly store their medications and if they are unused or expired to make sure that they’re disposing of them properly,” said Croci
Larger cities in our area have a secure disposal box in their hospitals and pharmacies. However, for those that do not go to town often, postage free, pre-addressed envelopes can be picked up at the Waterville Library to put your medication into and to send back to a safe disposal site at no cost to the user. Croci recommended that labels be removed before sending the medication in for disposal to remove any personal identifying information.
Hailey points out that this program has two important benefits. First, it prevents improperly disposed medication from entering our soil and water supplies. It also keeps the medication out of the hands of our children and pets, helping to prevent accidental overdoses as well as drug abuse.
“With the opioid epidemic that we’ve been dealing with in our nations, there’s a concerted effort to prescribe less of those medications and to use alternatives for pain mitigation and things like that. This is just part of that process of teaching people to safely store medication. Keeping it out of the hands of your children. Keeping it out of pets and other unintended users,” said Croci
She encouraged households to make disposing of expired medication and ensuring other medication is safely stored a regular event.
“It’s a great thing to do every year or every six months, to go through your medicine cabinet and look for those expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications that have expired and to dispose of them and get them out of your home. It’s just one of those things like checking your battery in your smoke alarm. Making it a habit to do it every so often, to go through those medications, get rid of them or make sure that they’re safely stored in your home out of sight and out of your children’s exposure.”
While there is a national Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23, which is dedicated to turning in expired medication, she points out that with the free medication return envelopes available at the Waterville library and secure disposal boxes in our neighboring cities, there is no need to wait to ensure households safely store current medication and properly dispose of expired or unused medication.
“Any day is a good day to do it,” states Croci.