The North Central Washington Fair is a small but mighty fair that has seen a revitalization during the past five years, with improvements to programming, capital improvement projects and structural repairs, according to a press release from NCW Fair.
This over-a-century-old fair brings families together to learn new things and remember and learn about their roots, the release stated.
This year the NCW Fair livestock committee and fair manager, Carolyn Morley, deployed an online registration system. The system is cloud-based and accessible for all. It makes registering an animal or exhibit very easy, the release stated.
Morley reached out to Microsoft with a fair board member’s help to ask for assistance in funding this new technology, and Microsoft agreed.
“Technology can help bring people together and lift up communities,” said Lisa Karstetter of Microsoft in the press release. “Simply put, the North Central Washington Fair has been an institution in our region for more than a century and I’m thrilled that Microsoft could help support it!”
Microsoft’s support was key, according to NCW Fair; without it, the fair would not have been able to purchase the tablets and systems needed to make the program accessible to fair superintendents and judges.
