The North Central Washington Fair is a small but mighty fair that has seen a revitalization during the past five years, with improvements to programming, capital improvement projects and structural repairs, according to a press release from NCW Fair.

This over-a-century-old fair brings families together to learn new things and remember and learn about their roots, the release stated.



