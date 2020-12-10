Waterville’s Federated Church holiday traditions include a Christmas bazaar with a cookie bar and Christmas Eve caroling.
These traditions have had to be reworked this year because of the pandemic.
On Dec. 4 members of The Federated Guild got together and boxed up orders of Christmas cookies, pies, fudge, peanut brittle, dinner rolls, and other baked goods for people who had pre-ordered them. They then delivered them to people’s homes.
The cookies included many Christmas standbys, like gingerbread men, decorated sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, meringue cookies, and a variety of bars.
Among the cookies were 100 gingerbread men made by Chris Nelson. This year the gingerbread men were wearing masks.
In the spirit of caroling, the guild members also packaged up treats for shut-ins, businesses, Amber Waves Boarding Home, and people who would normally be on the church’s caroling circuit and delivered these.
The Federated Guild fundraisers go to helping needy local families and individuals, sponsoring a child overseas, and providing general support for the needs of the church.