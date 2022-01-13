The Waterville Federated Church has announced that it is organizing a no-host Community Friendship Luncheon at the Coyote Pass Cafe on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Phyllis Browning, one of the event organizers, said the event’s purpose is a social opportunity during a season when those opportunities are scarce for our town. It is also a feeling out event to see if there is interest in holding regular get-togethers.
“The purpose of the luncheon is strictly social, to provide a winter time get-together for everyone to visit. If there is interest, we will hold others on the third Wednesday of the month,” said Browning.
The Federated Church has hosted similar events in the past and Mrs. Browning points out they are a great opportunity for new arrivals to Waterville to get to meet their neighbors as well.
“The luncheon is a spin-off of Valentines and Thanksgiving luncheons we previously held. Everyone enjoyed the time to visit with each other. It is also an opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted,” said Browning.
