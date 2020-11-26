Order your Christmas cookies now. Due to COVID-19, the Federated Guild will not hold their annual Christmas bazaar and cookie bar. In its place, the Guild is holding a Bake Away. Order your Christmas cookies and baked goods in advance and pick them up curbside at the Federated Church, 224 West Ash St, Waterville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 5. There is a limited supply of candy and pies, please order early. Order forms are available at the Thrift Store, Town Hall, Recycle Center, and the Federated Church. Completed forms with payment can be left at the Town Hall dropbox. An alternate order option is to call Phyllis Browning at 670-4421 or Chris Nelson at 881-4073. Orders deadline is Dec. 2.
Mixed selection will include homemade varieties such as sugar cookies, meringue cookies, chocolate chip, peanut butter, Rice Krispie treats, raspberry bar, raspberry stars, almond drop, chocolate crinkles, snickerdoodles, no-bake cookie, lemon bar, date swirls, molasses, oatmeal, pecan butter, fudge brownie, and magic layer bar. Selections available are: Mixed selection of cookies - $5/dozen; Custom selection $6/dozen; Chris’ Gingerbread people - 50 cents per cookie; Fudge - 50 cents per piece; Dinner rolls - $5/dozen; Mini-loaf banana bread or zucchini bread - $2.50 each; apple, blueberry and mincemeat pies - $12 each.