WENATCHEE — Lights! Camera! Action!
No, it’s not Hollywood. It’s North Central Washington.
During the 2022 session, the state legislature passed House Bill 1914, which increased funding for the Motion Picture Competitiveness Program (MPCP) to $15 million annually. HB 1914, which took effect June 9, 2022, incentivizes projects filmed in rural areas and stories about marginalized communities.
HB 1914 has local impacts.
Local film liaisons with the private nonprofit Washington Filmworks, which oversees the MPCP, presented a virtual familiarization tour of Okanagan, Douglas, and Chelan counties to film location managers on June 26.
The tour allowed liaisons to showcase the “many unique places to film we offer in our counties,” said Jessica Stoller, Leavenworth’s marketing and public relations director and film liaison for the past 12 years. “Places they (location managers) may not even know exist for filming, and why they can find what they need (i.e., wine country, desert areas, incredible mountain regions) right here without looking at other states for filming.”
Sherrye Wyatt, Washington Filmworks rural economic development manager, said she started recruiting and training film liaisons and marketing rural areas for film projects in fall 2022.
Wyatt organized the familiarization tour to showcase North Central Washington for film productions.
“WF’s mission is to create economic development opportunities by building and enhancing the competitiveness, profile, and sustainability of Washington State’s film industry,” according to the WF website.
“We’re the first point of contact for Washington filmmakers,” said Amy Lillard, executive director of Washington Filmworks. “If you have a camera in your hand, we can help you. Washington Filmworks is a legislatively commissioned non-profit, funded by state dollars.”
WF works with film liaisons across Washington, including North Central Washington.
“A film liaison is really the ‘go to’ person or point person on the ground, who meets with production early on and connects them to the proper people for permitting and helps with location scouting, resources, talent, and to aid in troubleshooting issues they may be having,” Stoller said.
Stoller helped with the Lifetime movie “Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas,” released on Dec. 22, 2022. The holiday film centers around a news weather forecaster visiting Leavenworth and falling in love with her co-host.
Stoller also worked with “Somebody I Used to Know,” filmed in Leavenworth, directed by Dave Franco, and released Feb. 23 on Amazon.
The economic impact of film projects “really varies depending on the type of production,” Stoller said. “We see everything from commercial work to small budget production, to larger films, and they contribute to the local economy by hiring locally, booking lodging, and utilizing business and services in the Leavenworth area.”
“It’s really important that it (the film production) works for the production and community,” Lillard said.
Jerri Barkley, Visit Chelan County executive director, volunteered to be unincorporated Chelan County’s film liaison.
“I have to say I’m still learning,” Barkley said.
Understanding the permitting process, like how to close a road for filming, and knowing your assets are important for the job, Barkley said.
Barkley credited Lake Chelan as an asset for films.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM) agreed in 1946 to film “Courage of Lassie,” with a young Elizabeth Taylor near Holden Village, in the North Cascade Mountains on the northwest side of Lake Chelan, according to previous Wenatchee World coverage.
Mark Freid, an independent film site scout, toured Douglas County in May, seeking desirable film locations. Freid hopes to bring a small feature film to Douglas County, but he avoided revealing too many details about the production.
Freid saw the natural environment of Douglas County as a significant asset. The roads, in particular Road 2, drew Freid’s interest. Roads serve as the basis of transition shots, like people traveling, and car commercials, Freid said.
The production company, Tool, filmed parts of a Chevy commercial, released in 2013, around the Palisades. Freid worked as the second manager for the commercial. Robert Richardson, who directed the commercial, won three Academy Awards for his cinematography with the films “JFK,” “The Aviator,” and “Hugo.”
Freid said he enjoyed working with, “Hollywood legend,” Robert Richardson in Douglas County.
“I am excited for these rural communities to have a new revenue stream,” Wyatt said.
“This is a slightly different economic driver than tourism,” said Jill Thompson, Waterville mayor and film liaison. “Waterville kind of has a wealth of scenery. We have a lot of roads with wheat and the Cascades in the background.”
Incentives factor in filmmakers’ decisions about where to go, Lillard said. Incentives in Washington state vary county by county, Lillard added.
“Be welcoming; give us (film productions) a chance,” Freid said. “If you go up to a set and the crew says, ‘They’re filming a mayo commercial,’ know they’re joking.”
This article first appeared in The Wenatchee World.