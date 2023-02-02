 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Finding the homeless in the Wenatchee Valley

230128-newslocal-homelesscount 01.jpg
Buy Now

Rebecca Quintero with Wenatchee Rescue Mission, interviews Sunshine during a homeless count in the Wenatchee Valley Jan. 26. Sunshine lives along the Columbia River south of Wenatchee with her husband.

MALAGA — Out near Malaga, in the brush and trees between railroad tracks and the Columbia River, Wenatchee Rescue Mission outreach coordinators and their director were surveying the homeless individuals who make this area their home.

Their efforts Jan. 26 were part of a yearly endeavor — and a requirement of the state and federal government — to survey the area’s homeless population, as well as an opportunity to connect them with resources.

230128-newslocal-homelesscount 02.jpg
Buy Now

John Austin looks out from his makeshift shelter during a homeless count Jan. 26. Austin says he prefers to live alone, away from society.
Sasha Sleiman square crop

Sasha Sleiman

Chelan County homeless housing coordinator
230128-newslocal-homelesscount 03.jpg
Buy Now

Rebecca Quintero and Scott Johnson with Wenatchee Rescue Mission look for a way into a homeless shelter while interviewing people living along the Columbia River south of Wenatchee on Jan. 26.
230128-newslocal-homelesscount 04.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Rebecca Quintero, Emily Vanosten, and Scott Johnson with the Wenatchee Rescue Mission talk to Amanda Strickland who is living near the Columbia River south of Wenatchee. They were getting information from Strickland for a homeless count conducted in the Wenatchee Valley on Jan. 26.
Scott Johnson.png (copy)

Scott Johnson

Wenatchee Rescue Mission executive director
230128-newslocal-homelesscount 06.jpg
Buy Now

A dog pokes his nose from the door of a homeless shelter during the annual homeless count Jan. 26.
230128-newslocal-homelesscount 07.jpg
Buy Now

Sunshine talks to people from Wenatchee Rescue Mission from her camp along the Columbia River during the annual homeless count Jan. 26.
230128-newslocal-homelesscount 13.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission interview John Austin about living in his makeshift tent along the railroad tracks during a homeless count on Jan. 26.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred