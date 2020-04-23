As soon as Dale Jordan arrived at the scene of the Kopey’s Garage fire April 16, he called for reinforcements.
“I knew what we had wasn’t going to cover it,” said Jordan, fire chief for Douglas County Fire District No. 1.
The fire was already showing out the north side of the building on the corner of Central Avenue and Locust Street, and there were lots of flames within just a few minutes.
Jordan called a second alarm-commercial, which automatically brings in a list of other area departments. Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Chelan Fire and Rescue provided aerial reinforcements, and Douglas County fire districts 2, 4 and 5 brought pumper trucks.
There was a short delay on getting water onto the fire as one nearby hydrant was not operational. Jordan doesn’t believe this had an overall effect on the outcome, as hoses were quickly connected to other hydrants in the neighborhood and multiple hydrants were used in the effort.
He said the direction and speed of the wind was fortunate. Waterville often has a northwest wind, and this often blows strongly. On April 16 there was just a slight wind from the south, which is unusual.
This helped to protect Pioneer Park, including tall ponderosa pine trees at the north edge of the park next to the building. It also kept burning embers from threatening the buildings east of the structure along Main Street.
“It was probably the best direction we could ask for,” Jordan said.
To give an idea of the heat emitted from the fire, Jordan said the street lights across Locust Street from the garage melted a little. The ponderosa pines were scorched in the fire, but he said firefighters were able to keep ahead of that by getting water on them at critical times.
The last aerial crew left around 1:30 a.m., Jordan said. The pumpers and tenders remained all night, and the District No. 1 crew kept a presence at the site the following day and night to keep a watch on it.
Jordan said he has never experienced a fire this big in Waterville, but it wasn’t completely unexpected.
As a firefighter and chief he keeps an eye on buildings around town and thinks about how fires in them would be fought. Other crew members do the same.
“We’re just aware,” Jordan said.
Though the crew didn’t have experience fighting such a large fire in Waterville, he said, they have assisted in other large fires and they train regularly and extensively. In the end, Jordan said, a big fire isn’t really different from a small fire.
“It’s just a matter of scale,” he said. “That’s where your mutual aid coming in makes all the difference.”
A Douglas County staffing trailer was present at the scene through at least Tuesday in order to maintain security.
One person who had been in the building was still unaccounted for as of that time, according to Undersheriff Tyler Caille. He said the sheriff’s office would be working with the town and the District No. 2 fire marshal to determine how the investigative process will move forward.